Ron Perry | Are You Kidding Me?

First let me say I have no ill feeling for Michael Vierra, the new William S. Hart Union High School District superintendent. I do, however, feel the $310,000 salary, plus $875 per month car allowance, full health benefits, and a guaranteed 2% increase each year, is way out of line. That package is almost as much as the president of the U.S. makes!

He should be paid well for the position he holds, but that is over the top. How about $200,000 per year and reimbursement for fuel for his own car? Between those two things alone the district could use about $110,000 for teachers benefits, pupil supplies and more things that I am sure the teachers in the district could enumerate.

And while you are at it, board members, how about forming a DOGE committee (Department of Government Efficiency) to take a hard look at the waste in the district and how that could be redirected to be used in a better way. How long has it been since you did a zero-base budget?

I am not a teacher but I do feel it is time we do better by them, and taking a good long look at the budget would be a great place to start.

Ron Perry

Canyon Country