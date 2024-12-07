SCV high school soccer roundup: Dec. 5 

Foothill League soccer action got underway on Thursday.

Here’s how the first round of games for boys and girls ended up shaking out.

Girls’ soccer

Saugus 4, Canyon 0: Saugus beat Canyon on Thursday, 4-0, in the opening day of Foothill League action.

Makeli Leonard scored twice for Saugus (2-0, 1-0). Makea Leonard and Tamia Neely had a goal each.

Canyon (0-2-1) keeper Fiona Hyland made 16 saves.

Canyon will look to regroup in league action on Tuesday with a home game against West Ranch.

Saugus is set to travel to Valencia on Tuesday.

Castaic 2, West Ranch 0: Castaic began its league campaign with a 2-0 shutout over West Ranch on Thursday.

Pyper Ormes and Leila Sadra got the goals for Castaic, which is set to travel to Golden Valley on Tuesday for its next league contest.

Hart 3, Valencia 0: Going on the road to start league play, Hart scored twice in the first half en route to a 3-0 win at Valencia.

Hart’s first goal came from freshman Kelly Wieckowski inside the first 15 minutes. She assisted the second goal midway through the first half when defender Riley Edemann hit her with a long ball over the top of the Valencia defense before Wieckowski found Mia Rodriguez with a cross in the box.

Wieckowski got her second goal midway through the second half when Hart coach Brett Croft said she beat two Valencia defenders after picking up the ball in a dangerous position.

Valencia (1-1, 0-1) head coach Brian Miller said Hart “had the better of the first half,” but his team couldn’t find the back of the net despite having the edge in the second half.

Hart (1-1, 1-0) has its league bye on Tuesday and will instead travel to play Westlake.

Boys’ soccer

Saugus 1, Canyon 0: Senior Lincoln Fritz scored the lone goal as the Centurions beat Canyon at home on Thursday, 1-0.

Junior Ivan Grgas got the assist to give Saugus a win in its first league game.

Canyon (0-2, 0-1) travels to West Ranch in league action on Tuesday.

Saugus (1-1, 1-0) is set to host Valencia on Tuesday.

Castaic 0, West Ranch 0: The first game of the league season for Castaic and West Ranch finished scoreless Thursday at West Ranch (2-1-1).

Castaic (0-3-1) is slated to host its first league game on Tuesday when it welcomes Golden Valley (2-2), which had its league bye on Thursday.

Hart 3, Valencia 0: After winning seven straight league titles, Hart looks like it could make it eight this year in the first year as the Hawks.

Bryan Barron, Diego Rodriguez and Gavin Krusey scored as Hart topped Valencia (2-1, 0-1), 3-0, at home on Thursday.

Hart (1-1, 1-0) has its league bye on Tuesday.