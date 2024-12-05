Trinity’s Bethany Sedy named Heritage League girls’ volleyball MVP 

Trinity Classical Academy senior Bethany Sedy was named the Heritage League MVP in girls’ volleyball after helping the Knights to the league title.

She was one of six Trinity players to earn all-league honors, while head coach Rebecca Peluffo was named the Coach of the Year.

Santa Clarita Christian had two players named: Camila Avila to the first team, and Lila Sperberg to the second team. Those two helped the Cardinals to a 7-7 record in league play.

Sedy recorded 279 kills, 49 aces and 272 digs, the first two stats leading the Knights and the latter putting her second on the team. Her exploits helped Trinity to its first league title in five years after coming up just a win short in each of the prior two seasons.

Senior Emerald Lipis, junior Chloe Horning and freshman Natalia Godoy were named to the first team from Trinity, while juniors Scarlett Malkasyan and Sonia Chavez garnered second-team honors as the Knights went 16-12 overall and 13-1 in league play.