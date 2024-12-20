Valencia Library closing for renovations 

News release

Renovations are coming to the Santa Clarita Public Library Valencia Branch: The Valencia Branch will be temporarily closed from Saturday through Jan. 1 for a flooring renovation project.

During this time, library services will be available through the temporary curbside service or through the outdoor lockers, which are available at all hours for hold pickups.

To use the curbside service, simply place your items on hold through the Santa Clarita Public Library website. Once you are notified that your items are ready, head to the Valencia Branch and visit the designated curbside pickup area. Library staff will then meet you outside, where you will exit your vehicle and pick up your materials.

Curbside hours are listed on the library’s website under the Closure FAQ, and residents are encouraged to take advantage of this service during the temporary closure.

While the Valencia Branch undergoes renovations, the Old Town Newhall Branch and the Canyon Country Jo Anne Darcy Branch will remain open with regular hours and services, including holds pickup, reference help and more.

For those who prefer digital resources, the library’s eLibrary offers a wide range of audiobooks, eBooks, magazines and more, available for download at any time.

The Valencia facility is scheduled to reopen Jan. 2. For more information about curbside service, including hours of operation or if you have any questions, visit SantaClaritaLibrary.com.