Brian Richards | Who’s to Blame?

The city of Los Angeles cut its fire budget by over $17 million this year. Who can we blame for this shortsightedness?

The state of California has not added one drop of water storage in the past several decades despite the voters passing a $7 billion bond to address that very thing. Who’s to blame for this?

The firefighters battling these fires are reporting that many hydrants are dry. Who is to blame for this?

Insurance companies have cancelled policies because they are leaving the state because the state insurance commission won’t allow them to charge what they need to cover losses. Who is to blame for this?

And speaking of losses, why is it more expensive to build homes in California than any other state? In my case, a recent renewal disclosed that to rebuild my home, over $100,000 in permits would be required. Who’s to blame for this?

Reservoirs in Southern California aren’t at capacity despite two record years of rainfall. Instead we flush trillions of gallons into the ocean to allegedly save a fish that doesn’t need saving.

Who can we blame for this?

Despite being the fifth largest economy in the world that so many brag about, why is the power shut off in areas with no overhead power lines? In my case, why was the power shut off in my neighborhood but it stayed on two blocks south and two blocks north of my house?

Who is blame for this Third World nutbaggery?

And finally, clearing brush to create fire breaks is impossible, especially in urban areas because of silly environmental laws. Who can we blame for this idiocy?

Those reading this will know immediately the answer to my simple questions or they will not know and/or blame acting President Donald Trump and Republicans. California is a one-party state governed not just by Democrats, but by stupid Democrats.

It’s not climate change that caused this tragedy, but shortsighted and utterly incompetent policies of the people that govern us. The very people that a majority in California voted for. Has it ever occurred to you leftists out there on Planet Democrat that maybe not all of the ideas from the people you voted for are so smart?

Has it ever occurred to you that there are often simple solutions that, if implemented, would alleviate some of the horrible tragedy we are now facing? Does it ever occur to you that, gosh, maybe Gavin Newsom, Karen Bass, and the rest of the ultra-left that you keep voting for aren’t up to the job of serving the people of this state?

Are we not at least entitled to semi-competent leadership no matter which party they belong to? We pay the highest taxes in the nation and this is what we get? This is what the majority voted for? We deserve, especially those of us smart enough to know, better.

And finally, today Jan. 9, the California Assembly is in session to come up with a plan to thwart President Trump while Los Angeles burns. Wow!

Brian Richards

Stevenson Ranch