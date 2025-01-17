Denise Lite | California on the Threshold of Hell

Remember that scene in the movie “Christmas Vacation” when Chevy Chase is dealing with complete chaos in his home and he shouts to his family, “Worse?!? How can things get worse, Ellen?! We are on the threshold of hell!”?

Well, that is us in California. Perhaps people should try voting Republican for five to 10 election cycles and see what happens. California cannot get any worse. We have hit rock bottom. Insanity is doing the same thing over and over and expecting a different result. Vote different!

Denise Lite

Santa Clarita