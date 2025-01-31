Foothill League basketball roundup 

The results from Tuesday’s Foothill League boys’ basketball games did nothing to help people learn who will win the league title, or even know where the top five teams will end up after the regular season ends next week.

West Ranch beat Valencia at home to give the Wildcats a chance at hopping into one of the top four spots and playoff qualification. They and the other four teams in contention — Valencia, Saugus, Golden Valley and Canyon — are all separated by just one game, though Canyon and Golden Valley each have a game in hand.

In girls’ basketball action, Valencia, Canyon and Hart all won to remain as the top three teams in the league heading into the final games. Saugus is sitting in fourth, and all four teams are guaranteed playoff spots at this stage.

Here’s what happened in Tuesday’s Foothill League basketball games:

Boys’ basketball

West Ranch 67, Valencia 62: The West Ranch Wildcats (11-12, 6-4) took down the league-leading Valencia Vikings (9-16, 7-3), 67-62, to remain in the mix for a playoff spot.

Ryder Sundquist had 26 points and three steals while Prince Okonkwo had 24 points and 10 rebounds to help West Ranch to victory.

Noah Trevino and Dabe Princewill each had 17 points for Valencia, while Steven Irons had nine points and seven rebounds.

Valencia remains tied for first place with Saugus heading into Friday’s home matchup against Canyon.

West Ranch is behind both Canyon and Golden Valley for fourth place and is currently ineligible for a playoff spot with an overall record just under .500. The Wildcats have their second league bye on Friday and are slated to instead host Legacy Christian.

Saugus 61, Hart 59: The Saugus Centurions (17-9, 7-3) are now tied with Valencia for first place in the league after beating Hart (9-16, 1-8) at home, 61-59.

Four players reached double figures for Saugus, led by Bryce Mejia’s 20 points. Max Guardado added 13 points and six rebounds while Braydon Harmon had 10 points and nine rebounds. Aiden Pisarnwongs recorded 10 points and five rebounds.

Saugus is slated to travel to Golden Valley on Friday while Hart has a home matchup against Castaic.

Canyon 63, Golden Valley 54: The Canyon Cowboys (18-7, 6-3) got revenge on the Golden Valley Grizzlies (16-9, 6-3), winning on the road, 63-54.

Issac Yuhico led Canyon with 23 points while Eric Kubel had 17 and Noah Madrigal had 11.

Donovan Webb led Golden Valley with 16 points. Zach Christoffersen had 11 points and five rebounds, Wyatt Printz had 10 points, six rebounds and four assists, and Kenyen Andrews had six points, eight rebounds and four steals.

Girls’ basketball

Valencia 62, West Ranch 16: The Valencia Vikings (21-4, 9-1) remain atop the league standings after beating West Ranch (9-14, 2-8) on the road, 62-16.

Cara McKell had a game-high 12 points with four steals for Valencia. Alexix Epie recorded 11 points, seven rebounds and four steals while Kamilla Basyrova had 10 points.

Canyon 65, Golden Valley 40: The Canyon Cowboys (13-13, 6-3) put some space between themselves and Saugus for third place in the league, topping Golden Valley (7-14, 2-7) on the road, 65-40.

Canyon’s Darby Dunn had a game-high 34 points while Shannen Wilson had 14 points and 14 rebounds. Alexandra Sanchez added seven points.

Hart 50, Saugus 34: The Hart Hawks (17-7, 8-1) are still in the hunt for the league title after taking down Saugus (15-10, 5-5) on the road, 50-34.

Morgan Mack led Hart with 18 points while Andrea Aina and Faith Purvoy each had 11.

EvaMarie Rios had 17 points for Saugus to go along with 10 rebounds and four steals. Samantha Cortez added seven points and Rachael Correa had six.