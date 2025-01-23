Foothill League basketball roundup 

Five teams are still in the race for the Foothill League boys’ basketball title after Tuesday’s contests.

Valencia, Golden Valley, Saugus, Canyon and West Ranch are all within a game of each other with five game days left.

On the girls’ side, Valencia is now in sole possession of first place, ahead of Hart, after Tuesday’s narrow win over Saugus. Hart was on its second league bye of the season and is now half a game behind the Vikings.

Here’s what happened in Tuesday’s Foothill League action:

Boys’ basketball

Valencia 55, Saugus 51: The Valencia Vikings (8-15, 6-2) took down the Saugus Centurions (14-9, 5-3) at home Tuesday, 55-51, to vault into first place in the Foothill League.

Issac Michel-Zavala led the Vikings with 20 points while Dabe Princewill had 16 and Noah Trevino had 10.

Braydon Harmon led all scorers with 22 points for Saugus to go along with eight rebounds. Bryce Mejia added 10 points and four assists, and Max Guardado had 13 points and five rebounds.

West Ranch 57, Canyon 56: The West Ranch Wildcats (9-11, 5-3) are climbing the league standings, taking down the Canyon Cowboys (17-6, 5-3), 57-56, for their fourth straight league win.

Chigo Osuji led Canyon with 18 points. Isaac Yuhico added 13 and Daniel Gonzalez had 10.

Golden Valley 68, Castaic 50: The Golden Valley Grizzlies (14-8, 5-2) took down the visiting Castaic Coyotes (10-11, 0-8) on Tuesday, 68-50.

Donovan Webb led Golden Valley with 17 points, seven rebounds and three steals. Zach Christoffersen added 12 points and four boards while Alex Villejo had 13 points, four rebounds and three steals. Wyatt Printz had nine points and three blocks.

Girls’ basketball

Valencia 35, Saugus 31: The Valencia Vikings (19-3, 7-1) found it tough to break down the Saugus Centurions (14-9, 4-4) on the road on Tuesday, but came away with a 35-31 win.

Cara McKell led Valencia with 16 points and 11 rebounds, while Kamilla Basyrova recorded nine points and Diana Reyes had six.

Saugus was led by Rachael Correa’s 10 points and 11 boards. EvaMarie Rios had eight points, 13 rebounds, four assists and four steals. Brianna Burroughs had eight points and 10 rebounds.

Canyon 75, West Ranch 21: The Canyon Cowboys (12-12, 5-3) regrouped from last week’s loss to Saugus, beating West Ranch (9-12, 2-6) at home on Tuesday, 75-21.

Canyon remains in third place in the league and would need both Valencia and Hart to drop a couple of games to get back into the title hunt.

Golden Valley 50, Castaic 27: The Golden Valley Grizzlies (7-12, 2-5) avenged their loss from earlier this season at Castaic, beating the Coyotes (5-14, 1-7) at home on Tuesday, 50-27.