George Whitesides | Working Together to Face Challenges We Have in Common

Hello, everyone. This is George Whitesides, your new representative in the United States Congress. I look forward to serving you and representing your voices and interests at the federal level. I’m grateful to The Signal for providing me this opportunity to connect with you and share the latest Washington updates on a monthly basis.

The last few weeks have been really tough. New wildfire starts, some ballooning to thousands of acres within hours, threatening our communities. Friends, family, loved ones in Altadena and the Palisades who have lost everything. The stress of going to bed with the wind raging outside, not sure whether or when the evacuation order will come. Power shutoffs. Insurance withdrawn. The economic uncertainty of jobs disturbed and businesses displaced.

We will get through this. The spirit of our community is strong and we take care of each other. We will help our neighbors rebuild.

Last weekend I attended a gathering organized to benefit wildfire victims. Dozens of Santa Claritans showed up, some pushing grocery carts full of supplies and food. Young kids carried toys that they wanted to give to other kids who had no toys and only the clothes on their backs. In the toughest moments, we show the best of humanity.

On Thursday I visited the command center for the Hughes Fire at College of the Canyons. What a great institution we have, hosting not just our firefighters but the Red Cross as well, one of their gyms serving as an evacuation shelter for those who had to vacate their homes in the face of the fire’s rapid spread.

At the command center, I met with our local fire chiefs and sheriffs. The day before, they had seen a fire that was, at times, moving 1,000 feet a minute. They knew what a threat it was to Castaic and northern Santa Clarita, and so they threw everything at it. Within hours they had 4,000 men and women fighting that fire. Over 20 aircraft, everything from Chinooks to Firehawks to super Scoopers. The combined efforts managed to contain that roaring blaze, shunt it away from the houses and RVs that hundreds called home.

We live amongst heroes like Fire Chiefs Pat Sprengel, Jon O’Brien, Jaime Moore and Robert Garcia. Sheriff’s Capt. Justin Diez and CHP Capt. Ed Krusey. Many, many more. They are modest folks, but they do extraordinary things. They have been working full-out for weeks to save our communities and save lives. Many worked for 48 hours straight in the first days of the Eaton and Palisades fires. When the Hurst Fire sprang up, they kept it from crossing Interstate 5 and threatening Granada Hills. They contained the Lidia Fire, and hotspots across the area. And when, two weeks later, Hughes Fire erupted, they didn’t hesitate.

As we continue to face the aftermath of these fires, it’s clear that our approach to rebuilding, and increasing the resilience of our communities, must be comprehensive, bipartisan and immediate.

Our communities need help now. Not only to rebuild, but to fix the broken insurance system, cut through bureaucratic red tape, and receive the full support of every level of government. When I return to Washington, I am going to do everything I can to bring resources and support home, so we can start the long road to recovery.

It is critical for the federal government to act quickly and decisively. We must ensure that the necessary resources are available to not only assist those who have been directly impacted but also to reduce and prevent future devastation.

In my first three weeks on the job, I’ve worked on several wildfire bills. One of the first measures I helped draft and pass was the bipartisan “Fix Our Forests Act,” which will help communities across the country protect themselves and their wildlands from catastrophic, high-intensity fires.

In addition, I’m introducing a bill that would strengthen penalties for those who intentionally start wildfires. In a time when a single person can threaten hundreds of lives and billions of dollars of damage by lighting a fire on the wrong day, it’s crucial that we make clear how serious a crime arson is. We’ve also included provisions that target looting during a wildfire crisis, because we know that when disasters strike, criminals often take advantage of the chaos.

Both of these bills — along with several other wildfire-related proposals — have garnered support across party lines. Firefighters, families and small business owners all deserve our full commitment to solutions, and that means working together to pass meaningful, effective legislation.

While I work to address the larger legislative issues in Washington, my office is also here to support you on the ground. As we learn more about what this recovery process looks like, we will continue to share information about the resources available and the support that our local, state and federal government can provide. Whether you’ve been directly affected by the fires or are dealing with disruptions like power outages, please know that we are here to help.

Moving forward, I want to stay connected with you, the residents of the 27th Congressional District. In the coming months, I will be providing regular updates through this column about the work I’m doing in Congress and the conversations I’m having with our community. I want to hear from you, and I encourage your feedback — whether it’s on wildfire recovery, other legislation, or any concerns you may have.

I am here to serve you. Together, we can tackle the challenges that our district faces, and I am committed to working for solutions that put our community first. To stay updated or get in touch, please visit my website (whitesides.house.gov) or follow me on social media.

Thank you for the opportunity to represent you. Let’s continue to work together to make our community safer and stronger.

Rep. George Whitesides, D-Agua Dulce, represents the 27th Congressional District, which includes the Santa Clarita Valley. “Democratic Voices” appears Tuesdays and rotates among several local Democrats.