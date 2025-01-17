Hart’s Morgan Mack nominated for McDonald’s All-American game 

Hart High senior Morgan Mack was announced Wednesday as a nominee to take part in the 2025 McDonald’s All-American Games.

A Long Beach State commit, with a full scholarship, and last year’s Foothill League MVP, Mack joins a list of some of the highest-regarded basketball players across the country.

“Truly grateful to be one of the nominees for the 2025 @McDAAG,” Mack posted on X on Wednesday.

In a phone interview Thursday, Hart head coach Jerry Mike said it’s the first time in his 30-plus years of coaching that he’s had a player be nominated as an All-American.

“I’ve had many Division I players, but nothing like this,” Mike said. “I had one all-state player, Kayla Konrad at Valencia, but never a McDonald’s nominee.”

Describing Mack as one of the most well-rounded players he’s ever coached, Mike even said that he leans on his star senior when going through practice and listens to her when she gives thoughts on how the Hawks can do things differently.

“I don’t know what she wants to do when she’s done, but she could totally be a future coach,” Mike said. “I mean, she’s really bright, what she sees on the floor.”

Mike said Mack has gotten better and better since her freshman year, and it’s been nice to see her grow at her home school when many players are thinking of transferring these days.

“She stayed home and she’s with her teammates,” Mike said. “I think she likes how we approach things and, you know, the fact that it’s a total team atmosphere.”

The All-American Games have been played since 1978. Some notable alumni include: Magic Johnson, named to the first team in 1977 when the games were known as the Capital Classic and played in Washington, D.C.; Michael Jordan; Shaquille O’Neal; Kobe Bryant; Kevin Garnett; LeBron James; Maya Moore; Candace Parker; Elena Delle Donne; Skylar Diggins; and Breanna Stewart.

This year’s edition is set to take place on April 1 at the Barclays Center in New York City.

The final list of 48 girls and boys who will be competing at the event is scheduled to be released at a later date.

Mack has led Hart to a 6-0 start in the Foothill League entering Friday’s contests as the Hawks look to capture a third straight league title.

After that, Mack is off to Long Beach, where Mike thinks she’ll continue to keep getting better.

“She’s always trying different things,” Mike said. “She always wants to get in the gym and shoot and just pay attention in film and really wants to learn and ask great questions. I mean, I think it’s up to her, you know.”