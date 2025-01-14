Newhall School District elects board members to new positions 

The Newhall School District governing board elected Ernesto Smith as the new board president for the 2025 year during the board’s annual December organizational meeting.

Smith was nominated for the position by former board president Sue Solomon and the motion passed with a 5-0 vote.

For the next year, he said in a prepared statement, “Some goals I have for this school year is to continue to be fiscally healthy in our district, continue to close the achievement gap with student groups, continue to support our dual language immersion and music program, and overall, the main goal is to ensure the continued high performance of our great district.”

Rachelle Haddoak was elected for the clerk position and Isaiah Talley was elected as clerk pro tem.