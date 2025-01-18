Rob Kerchner | Trash Truck Overkill

Does anyone really think that sending three separate trash trucks to every house every single week is saving the environment? Talk about pollution and carbon footprints.

Most of what goes into that recycle bin is unrecyclable anyway. And don’t get me started on the green waste bin, which is completely biodegradable. Making mulch the normal way is much cleaner, cheaper, and faster without a fleet of residential trucks. And the new food waste canister last year pushed such insanity right over the top.

It’s all incredibly wasteful (pardon the pun): counterproductive performance art for environmentalists, everywhere, every single week.

Rob Kerchner

Valencia