Santa Paula Theater hosts acting classes 

News release

The Santa Paula Theater Center Acting Conservatory is announcing four acting classes on the BackStage to be taught by industry professionals who are also familiar faces on the SPTC Stage.

“Acting with Intent” is an adult acting class taught by Taylor Kasch running Monday afternoons from 2 to 5 p.m. or Monday evenings from 7 to 10 p.m., on Jan. 23-Feb. 24, with a showcase to follow on March 3. There is no class on Feb. 3. Information or registration can be obtained by contacting Kasch directly at 805-201-5066 or via email at [email protected]. Class size is limited. Cost for the seven sessions and showcase is $200.

“The Young Actors’ Studio” is an acting class for teens ages 12-19 taught by Jessi May Stevenson running Saturday afternoons from 2 to 4 p.m. from March 1 to April 5, with a showcase to follow the last class at 5 p.m. Information or registration can be obtained by contacting Stevenson directly at [email protected]. Class size is limited. Scholarships are available. Cost for the six-week series and showcase is $120.

“Story to Stage” is an acting class for ages 8-11 taught by Suzy Thatcher, running Tuesdays from 3 to 4:30 p.m. from Feb. 4 to March 18, with a production on March 25 at 3:30 p.m. Information or registration can be obtained by contacting Thatcher directly at [email protected]. Class size is limited. Cost for the seven-week series and performance is $120.

“Unleash Your Voice: Write Bold, Short Plays That Pack a Punch” is taught by James James, running Wednesday evenings from 7 to 10 p.m. from Jan. 8 to Feb. 5, with a showcase to follow Feb. 12. Information or registration can be obtained by contacting James directly at [email protected]. Class size is limited. Cost for the six-week series and showcase is $120.

Instructor bios are available on request.

Santa Paula Theater Center’s BackStage is located at 125 So. 7th St., Santa Paula.