Saugus, Castaic girls’ soccer battle for tie, second place in league 

Goalkeepers showed how important they can be in Tuesday’s Foothill League girls’ soccer matchup between Saugus and Castaic.

A blistering second half saw both Saugus keeper Natalia Ramirez and Castaic keeper Parker Wiese called to action multiple times, but Castaic senior Leila Sadra was finally able to break through with about 15 minutes to go, and the game ended in a 2-2 draw.

“My team connected great up top,” Sadra said. “I just knew I could take that. I was running forward, I took a good shot with my left, and it went in.”

The result means that both Saugus (10-2-2, 4-1-1) and Castaic (7-4-1, 4-1-1) end the first half of the league campaign tied for second place. The Hart Hawks (8-5-1, 6-0) are undefeated at the top of the league standings.

Saugus celebrates a goal against Castaic during the first half of Tuesday’s game at Saugus High School on Jan. 14. Habeba Mostafa/ The Signal

Sadra was involved in the first goal for Castaic, feeding sophomore Pyper Ormes in the opening minute of the game to shock the hosting Saugus Centurions right away.

Saugus answered that through junior Makea Leonard on an assist from junior Carmen Flores with 17 minutes left in the first half. Senior Makenna Blum then put the Centurions on top, 2-1, just seconds before the halftime whistle.

“Obviously, you’re never gonna complain about scoring, but that kind of encouraged (Castaic) in the second half,” said Saugus head coach Kai English, “and maybe just mentally, we kind of took our foot off the gas and defended a little more than we should. But like I said, first half, apart from the first 30 seconds, probably our best half of the season.”

Saugus senior Makenna Blum (6) keeps possession of the ball against Castaic sophomore Grace Lundin (3) during the second half of Tuesday’s game at Saugus High School on Jan. 14. Habeba Mostafa/ The Signal

The Centurions were constantly attacking the Castaic net in the first half. And as crucial as Wiese was in the second half, senior Keira Rankin played her part in net for the Coyotes in the first half as well.

“That’s what it’s all about,” said Castaic head coach Jose Leon. “You know, they really stepped it up and they were on top of it.”

Many of the Coyotes have been playing together on the varsity squad since the first season of competition for the team. Now, Sadra said the belief is there that the Coyotes can keep pushing to not only make playoffs, but also make a run.

Castaic celebrates a goal against Saugus during the second half of Tuesday’s game at Saugus High School on Jan. 14. Habeba Mostafa/ The Signal

“We’re putting our names on the map over here, and we’re hoping for that first or second spot (in the league) this year,” Sadra said. “We’re not gonna stop working for it until we get it.”

Saugus entered the year with high expectations, and those haven’t come down despite Hart’s continuing dominance in league play. The only times Saugus hasn’t won in the league have come via a last-minute winner for Hart and Tuesday’s late tying goal for Castaic.

“Obviously, that’s a game we want to win, to kind of push towards first rather than stay tight in second,” English said. “But it should be fun. It’s all to play for. It’s not even close to over. So, I told the girls we just got to keep going one game at a time and take out some of the frustration that we have from today on Thursday.”

Castaic goalkeeper Keira Rankin (1) kicks the ball during the first half of Tuesday’s game against Saugus at Saugus High School on Jan. 14. Habeba Mostafa/ The Signal Saugus senior Natalia Ramirez (30) kicks the ball during the second half of Tuesday’s game against Castaic at Saugus High School on Jan. 14. Habeba Mostafa/ The Signal

Saugus is set to host Canyon on Thursday while Castaic is slated to travel to West Ranch.

Here’s what else happened in Foothill League soccer action on Tuesday:

Girls’ soccer

Hart 7, Canyon 0: The Hart Hawks are sitting pretty at the top of the Foothill League after the first half of the league season.

Hart beat Canyon at home Tuesday, 7-0, to move to 6-0 in the league.

Gianna Costello and Mia Rodriguez each scored twice for Hart. Kelly Wieckowski, Adrielle Salvador and Riley Edemann had a goal each.

Saugus junior Makea Leonard (11) fights for the ball against Castaic sophomore Grace Lundin (3) during the second half of Tuesday’s game at Saugus High School on Jan. 14. Habeba Mostafa/ The Signal

West Ranch 4, Golden Valley 0: The West Ranch Wildcats (3-5-2, 2-4) shook off a two-game losing skid to beat Golden Valley (10-10-1, 0-5-1) on the road Tuesday, 4-0.

Ainsley Pierzchalski had two goals for West Ranch while Lauren Anderson and Savannah Tiskos each had one. Isabelle Bruno provided two assists.

West Ranch is sitting in fifth place, a game behind Valencia, which was off on Tuesday.

Boys’ soccer

Hart 4, Canyon 1: There seems to be no stopping the Hart Hawks (9-1, 6-0), who have now won nine straight after beating Canyon (3-8-1, 1-4-1) on the road Tuesday, 4-1.

Diego Rodriguez scored twice for Hart while Matt Cole and Justin Assadi each scored once.

Danny Romero had the goal for Canyon. Kyle Mora had six saves in net.

Castaic senior Mackenzie Wiese (12) passes the ball during the first half of Tuesday’s game against Saugus at Saugus High School on Jan. 14. Habeba Mostafa/ The Signal

Saugus 4, Castaic 1: The Saugus Centurions (7-2-2, 3-1-2) extended their unbeaten streak to six games with a 4-1 road win at Castaic (0-8-1, 0-5-1) on Tuesday.

Santiago Veizaga scored all four goals for Saugus.

Golden Valley 3, West Ranch 0: After going into the half scoreless, the Golden Valley Grizzlies (5-5-2, 3-2-1) scored three times to beat the West Ranch Wildcats (5-4-3, 2-2-2) on the road Tuesday, 3-0.

Tony Padilla, Will Flint and Brandon Arietta got the goals for Golden Valley.