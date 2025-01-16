SCV high school basketball roundup 

The first half of the Foothill League campaign ended Tuesday for Santa Clarita Valley basketball teams.

The Hart girls and Canyon boys both won to secure first-place spots at the midway point.

Here’s what happened on Tuesday and what that means for the rest of the season:

Boys’ basketball

Canyon 47, Hart 45: The Canyon Cowboys (17-4, 5-1) escaped with a 47-45 road victory at Hart on Tuesday for their seventh straight win.

Sean Hernandez scored the game-winner for Canyon and finished with 11 points. Eric Kubel had a game-high 16 points and Chigo Osuji added 12.

Canyon enters the second half of league play in first place, one game ahead of both Saugus and Golden Valley. Saugus and Canyon are set to square off at Saugus High on Friday.

Saugus 86, Castaic 55: The Saugus Centurions (13-7, 4-2) earned their fourth-straight league win Tuesday, 86-55 at Castaic (9-9, 0-6).

Braydon Harmon led the way for Saugus with 18 points and nine rebounds. Aiden Pisarnwongs had 12 points while Max Guardado had 11 points and four rebounds and Braden White added 10 points.

West Ranch 77, Golden Valley 67: The Golden Valley Grizzlies (13-8, 4-2) dropped their second league game, 77-67, on Tuesday at West Ranch (7-10, 3-3).

Donovan Webb had 19 points and six assists for Golden Valley while Wyatt Printz had 20 points and seven rebounds.

It’s the second win in a row for West Ranch in league play as the Wildcats look to jump into the top four.

Girls’ basketball

Hart 45, Canyon 38: The Hart Hawks (15-5, 6-0) are unblemished through the first half of league play after beating Canyon (10-11, 4-2) at home on Tuesday, 45-38.

Morgan Mack led Hart with 21 points. Emery Eav added nine points and Andrea Aina had seven.

Darby Dunn led Canyon with 20 points and five rebounds. Shannen Wilson had 10 points and eight rebounds and Jasmine Williams had three points and 10 rebounds.

Canyon is in third place in the league at the halfway point, a game behind Valencia, which was off on Tuesday.

Golden Valley 34, West Ranch 29: The Golden Valley Grizzlies (6-12, 1-5) topped West Ranch (8-11, 1-5) on Tuesday, 34-29, for their first league win of the season and head coach Ronald Allen’s first in charge of the Grizzlies.

Krysta Ezenwa had 15 points and Jaia Bryant had 11 for the Grizzlies.

Saugus 61, Castaic 11: The Saugus Centurions (12-8, 3-3) end the first half of league play in fourth place after Tuesday’s 61-11 home win over Castaic (5-12, 1-5).

EvaMarie Rios recorded 16 points, four assists and five steals for Saugus. Brianna Burroughs added 11 points and nine rebounds while Rachael Garcia had eight points, five blocks and four steals.

Saugus is in fourth place in the league, two games ahead of Castaic, Golden Valley and West Ranch and one behind Canyon for third place.