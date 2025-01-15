SCV teams get 11 to all-Southern Section football teams 

The CIF Southern Section on Monday announced its football all-CIF teams, which include 11 players from Santa Clarita Valley schools.

The Valencia Vikings got two players in Division 5: seniors Nick Seymour at wide receiver and Konner Quitevis at offensive line.

Seymour had five carries for 58 yards in the Vikings’ first-round loss to Lakewood, adding one catch for 12 yards.

Quitevis was part of an offensive line that helped Valencia run for 250 yards in that game.

Hart quarterback Jacob Paisano (2) runs the ball during the first quarter of Friday’s playoff game against Rancho Verde at College of the Canyons on Nov. 8. Habeba Mostafa/ The Signal

In Division 6, the Hart Hawks had junior quarterback Jacob Paisano and senior receiver Parker Maxwell selected.

Paisano threw for 324 yards and four touchdowns in the Hawks’ loss to Rancho Verde in the first round. Maxwell had seven catches for 143 yards and two touchdowns.

The Golden Valley Grizzlies, the lone 11-man team from the SCV to win a playoff game, saw senior running back Jamison Torres and senior receiver/defensive back Jordan Flores selected.

Golden Valley Grizzly Evan Nye (55) protects teammate Jordan Flores (9) from Castaic Coyote Isaiah Reid (6) during Friday’s game at Valencia High School. 092724 Katherine Quezada/The Signal

Torres ran for 221 yards and two touchdowns on 45 carries in the Grizzlies’ first-round win over El Toro.

Flores had four catches for 89 yards in the loss to Warren.

The Trinity Classical Academy Knights had just one player, senior John Carlson, selected in Division 12 after entering the postseason with a perfect 10-0 record.

Carlson had eight catches for 196 yards and a touchdown in the Knights’ first-round loss to Carter. He also had nine tackles and an interception.

Trinity running back John Carlson (8) runs the ball during the first quarter of Thursday’s game against Riverside Prep at College of the Canyons on Oct. 31. Habeba Mostafa/The Signal

In eight-man, the Santa Clarita Christian Cardinals got four players selected in Division 1 after making it to the semifinals: seniors Cayden Rappleye, Eli Duhm, Jonathan Boelter and Wyatt Shields.

Rappleye threw for 340 yards and two touchdowns in the Cardinals’ two playoff games. He added 111 yards and two touchdowns on the ground.

Boelter shined at running back with 202 yards and three touchdowns while Duhm was prolific at receiver, catching 15 passes for 209 yards and a touchdown.

SCCS running back Jonathan Boelter (55) runs the ball during the second quarter of Saturday’s game against Flintridge Prep at Canyon High School on Nov. 16. Habeba Mostafa/ The Signal

Shields was solid at both receiver, catching a two-point conversion attempt, and kicking off for SCCS.