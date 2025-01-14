SSUSD names new board president, clerk 

The Sulphur Springs Union School District governing board elected Denis DeFigueiredo as the new board president for the 2025 year during the board’s December organizational meeting.

DeFigueiredo has not responded to requests for comment on his goals for the district during his upcoming year as board president.

According to the district’s website, DeFigueiredo has experience serving on school site councils at Mitchell Elementary and Sierra Vista Junior High and on district committees in the William S. Hart Union High School District.

He has been recognized by the PTA with an Honorary Service Award and the Boy Scouts of America with a District Award of Merit for his involvement in the community and schools.

Shelley Weinstein was elected to the clerk position. She has served on the board of trustees since 2003. She has experience serving on various district committees and was an active PTA board member and a community volunteer, according to the district’ website. She also served a past president of the Santa Clarita Valley School Trustees Association and served for five years as a director on the executive board of the L.A. County School Trustees Association.