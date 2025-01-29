The Savvy Senior | How Seniors Can Get Help Lowering Their Grocery Bills   

Dear Savvy Senior,

I would like to find out if my 72-year-old mother is eligible for food stamps or any other type of assistance program. When my stepfather died last year, mom’s income dropped in half and is having a hard time paying her grocery bills. What can you tell us?

– Searching Son

Dear Searching,

There are actually several different food assistance programs that can help lower-income seniors with their grocery costs, but what’s available to your mom will depend on her income level. Here’s what you should know.

SNAP Benefits

The largest hunger safety program in the U.S. is the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP (formerly known as Food Stamps), but your state may use a different name. While there are millions of seniors who are eligible for SNAP, only around 40% (about 4.8 million seniors) actually take advantage of this benefit.

For older adults to get SNAP, their net income must be under the 100% federal poverty guidelines. So, for households that have at least one person age 60 and older, or who are disabled, their net monthly income must be less than $1,255 per month for an individual or $1,704 for a family of two. These amounts are higher in Alaska and Hawaii. Households receiving TANF or SSI are also eligible.

Net income is figured by taking gross income minus allowable deductions including a standard monthly deduction, medical expenses that exceed $35 per month out-of-pocket, rent or mortgage payments, utility costs, taxes and more.

In addition to the net income requirement, some states also require that a senior’s assets be below $4,500, not counting the home, personal property, retirement savings and most vehicles. Most states, however, have much higher asset limits or they don’t count assets at all when determining eligibility.

To apply, you or your mom will need to fill out a state application form, which can be done by mail, by phone, or online, depending on your mom’s state of residence.

If eligible, her benefits will be provided on a plastic Electronic Benefits Transfer card that’s used like a debit card and accepted at most grocery stores. The average SNAP benefit for 60-and-older households is around $105 per month.

To learn more or apply, contact your local SNAP office – visit fns.usda.gov/snap/state-directory or call 800-221-5689.

Other Programs

In addition to SNAP, there are other food assistance programs that can help lower-income seniors like the Commodity Supplemental Food Program (CSFP) and the Senior Farmers’ Market Nutrition Program (SFMNP).

The CSFP is a program that provides supplemental food packages to seniors with income limits at or below the 150% poverty line. And the SFMNP offers coupons that can be exchanged for fresh fruits and vegetables at farmers’ markets, roadside stands and community supported agriculture programs in select locations throughout the U.S. To be eligible, your mother’s income must be below the 185% poverty level. To learn more about these programs and find out if they are available in your mom’s area, visit fns.usda.gov/programs.

There are also many Feeding America network food banks that host “Senior Grocery Programs” that provide free groceries to older adults, no strings attached. Contact your local food bank (see feedingamerica.org/find-your-local-foodbank) to find out if a program is available nearby.

In addition to the food assistance programs, there are also various financial assistance programs that may help your mom pay for medications, health care, utilities and more. To locate these programs, and learn how to apply for them, go to BenefitsCheckUp.org.

Send your senior questions to: Savvy Senior, P.O. Box 5443, Norman, OK 73070, or visit SavvySenior.org. Jim Miller is a contributor to the NBC Today show and author of “The Savvy Senior” book.