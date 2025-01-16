‘The Wolves’ opens this weekend at The Main 

Compiled from news releases

Remember being a teenager, when the world felt both impossibly big and ridiculously small? “The Wolves” takes you back to that chaotic, cringey and wonderful time, but, this time, you can just sit back and laugh, says a news release from the city of Santa Clarita.

The play opens this weekend at The Main, 24266 Main St., Old Town Newhall.

“This funny and poignant play drops you right into the huddle of a girls’ indoor soccer team. Between stretches and drills, they tackle everything from existential crises to relationship drama, all with the raw, unfiltered honesty that only teenagers can deliver,” the city release said.

Written by Sarah DeLappe, “The Wolves” is an ensemble piece with soccer as the backdrop for various pregame conversations among teens learning about life over the course of the season.

“They are in the midst of that 17-year-old coming-of-age period where they’re learning about themselves, about the social dynamics, about the world at large, and they’re dipping their toes into the political topics that they’re trying to figure out for the first time,” director/producer Jeff Frame said in a news release from Outpost Media.

“I think the audiences are going to be really blown away by the performances,” Frame said in the release. “It’s a really well-written show, and will make the audience think and feel. Most shows I do tend to have some sort of emotional punch late in the show, and this is no exception.”

Frame was drawn to the script because he believes there’s a dearth of strong female roles available for talented young actors, the release said. In “The Wolves,” all the parts are solid, interesting young women, he said. The play was first performed Off-Broadway in 2016, won several awards, and was a finalist for the 2017 Pulitzer Prize for Drama.

Several of the cast members have won awards in local theater competitions, including the annual festival put on by the William S. Hart Union High School District, according to the Outpost Media release.

“It’s a really talented group of young actors that are really dedicated to what they’re doing,” Frame said in the release. “It’s been very satisfying to watch them throw themselves into it, and learn and grow. I think we’ve pulled the best of the best from a lot of different places.”

Due to adult subject matter and strong language, mature audiences are recommended. The Wolves plays at 8 p.m. Jan. 17, 18, 24, and 25; and at 2 p.m. Jan. 18, 19, 25 and 26. Admission is $22 ($17 seniors/students) and can be purchased at www.atthemain.org by clicking on The Wolves link.