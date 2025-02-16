Adventure Awaits on the Almond Blossom Cruise 

Four hours north of Santa Clarita, around the city of Modesto, the annual display of almond orchards in full bloom is a month-long display of breathtaking pink and white blossoms.

The annual Modesto Almond Blossom Cruise begins now. By mid-March the trees will have shed their blossoms and will be hard at work making the nuts so important to California’s agricultural economy.

All commercially produced almonds in the United States are grown in California, which is home to more than 7,000 almond growers and processors. The popular tree nut, considered a specialty crop in the agricultural industry, is California’s leading agricultural export.

Almond Blossom Cruise

Info visitmodesto.com/almond-blossom-cruise

There is so much to see and do on this adventure you’ll want to make a weekend of it.

Fun fact 75% of the world’s almonds are grown in the Central Valley.

Just minutes from downtown Modesto, you can cruise along country roads through miles of orchards that envelop you in a floral cloud.

The easiest way to see it all is to purchase Modesto’s Almond Blossom Cruise, a downloadable self-guided driving tour into the heart of almond country.

A 60-mile, 120-minute Wayfarer Almond Blossom Cruise audio tour of the blooms can be purchased for $16.99.

It includes turn-by-turn directions through miles of almond blossoms with stories about why Modesto is the heart of almond country and includes information on local history.

While almond blossoms are the big draw, the cruise is also a chance to discover and taste the local bounty at farm stands and gourmet shops.

The app offers fun stops along the way that include orchard walks, farm stands, almond butter milkshakes and an olive oil tasting.

To purchase the Wayfarer Almond Blossom Cruise audio tour, visit www.wayfarerjourney.com/almondblossomcruise

DIY Blossom Tour

If you’d rather forgo the cost of the audio tour and explore on your own there is a downloadable map at bit.ly/4jNdM6l.

Modesto’s nut orchards have hundreds of thousands of acres planted in almonds, so it’s a great place to see a high concentration of blooms.

Sign up for updates on when to see the almond blossoms at bit.ly/40WVvL2.

Highway 132 between I5/590 and Highway 99. A busy road, but with wide pull-outs.

Don’t Miss These Locations

Here are a few highlights you’ll want to stop to visit along the way.

Rodin Farms, The Fruit Stand

5000 Claribel Road, Modesto 95357

Rodin Farms sits on the corner of a fourth-generation family farm, beckoning customers to stop and enjoy the agricultural abundance Stanislaus County has to offer.

The almond trees reach down to the parking lot which offers guests the perfect photo opportunity.

Roberts Ferry Gourmet

20493 Yosemite Blvd., Waterford 95386

Info robertsferrygourmet.com

This is another spot to capture great photos and pick up an array of snacks, including dark chocolate almond caramel popcorn, pumpkin pie almonds and fiery sriracha almonds.

When you visit the Country Store Waterford location, you’re invited to take a stroll through the blooming orchard that surrounds it. Follow the posted signs for a photo opportunity while you listen to the bees busily buzzing and pollenating the important almond crop.

Another Roberts Ferry Gourmet store is located in downtown Oakdale at 150 North Third Ave., Oakdale 95361.

Sciabica Family California Olive Oil & Gourmet Foods

2150 Yosemite Blvd., Modesto 95354

Info sunshineinabottle.com

The Sciabica family’s journey into the world of olive oil began in the sunny town of Marsala in Sicily. It was here, in the late 1800’s, that Nicola learned the ancient art of olive oil production.

After immigrating to the United States, Nick stumbled upon Modesto where he and his wife bought a ranch in 1925.

In 1936, armed with the olive oil wisdom from Sicily, the Sciabica Family ventured into cold-pressing California olives and introduced the Marsala® Brand Olive Oil, named after Nick’s hometown. It’s now the undisputed oldest continuously produced olive oil in the U.S. To this day, the Sciabica Family calls that same land in Modesto home, nurturing olives, and crafting their “sunshine in a bottle.”

Visit the Modesto tasting room and gift shop and seek out a bottle of Hillside 7. Each bottle is delicately filled by hand and adorned with the “Hillside Story” and production month.

Fiscalini Farmstead

7206 Kiernan Ave.,

Modesto, CA 95358

Info fiscalinifarmstead.com

Cheese lovers can visit Fiscalini Farmstead, famous for its Old-World Aged Cheddar and stock up on the signature Goudas made by Oakdale Cheese & Specialties.

Fiscalini Farmstead started as a dairy farm over 100 years ago. Today the fourth generation owns and operates the business and continues a way of life that respects, preserves and honors the animals, the land and resources.

Fiscalini Farmstead was established in 1914 by the current owners’ great-grandfather who immigrated from Switzerland and settled in Modesto.

The dairy, which began with 12 cows, expanded to include a cheesemaking facility on the premises. The family is dedicated to making handcrafted cheeses.

“By using the milk from our cows only, we achieve superior taste and quality which has won us numerous awards over the years,” according to the farmstead website.

Modesto Photo Stops

California’s Oldest & Largest Walnut Tree

2543 Dakota Ave. 95358

Knights Ferry Bridge

17968 Covered Bridge Rd. 95361

Roberts Ferry Bridge

101 Roberts Ferry Rd. 95386