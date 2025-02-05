COC Athletics to host Hall of Fame induction ceremony March 19 

News release

The College of the Canyons Athletics Department has announced its 2025 Hall of Fame class of inductees with the next Athletic Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony scheduled to take place Wednesday, March 19, at the Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center.

The 2025 class of inductees includes:

• Greg Herrick – Head Coach, Women’s Basketball (1992-2022).

• Ruby Herrera – Athlete, Softball, 2010 & 2012 All-American.

• Corey Honeycutt – Athlete, Track & Field, 2010 3C2A State Champion (800m).

• Carlton Spencer – Athlete, Men’s Basketball, 2004 & 2005 WSC Player of the Year.

• 2010 State Runner-Up Men’s Soccer Team.

The event begins at 4:30 p.m. with a special “Blue Carpet” reception featuring music, photo opportunities, memorabilia display, and a food and cocktail hour.

The evening’s award show-style main program begins at 6 p.m. on the PAC main stage and features a special presentation for each of this year’s inductees, highlighting their career achievements at COC.

“The 2025 Induction Ceremony continues our proud tradition of celebrating the achievements of multiple eras of COC student-athletes and coaches through enshrinement in the Hall of Fame,” Chad Peters, dean of kinesiology, health and wellness, fitness and athletics, said in a news release. “We are extremely proud of this year’s class and their collective commitment to excellence that comes with being a College of the Canyons Cougar.”

Tickets to the COC Athletic Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony are on sale through the COC Foundation. The cost is $50 per guest and includes food and one drink, with proceeds benefiting the college’s 17 intercollegiate athletic programs.

As in past years, friends, family members, colleagues, former coaches and teammates of the inductees — as well as all fellow COC students, faculty, staff, alumni and Athletic Hall of Fame members — are invited to join the COC Athletic Department in honoring its 2025 Hall of Fame class through their attendance at the event.

Additionally, all former COC Athletic Hall of Famers and current COC student-athletes are invited to walk the blue carpet and enjoy the evening courtesy of the COC Athletic Department.

For more information or to purchase tickets to the 2025 COC Athletic Hall of Fame induction Ceremony, visit COCathletics.com.