Craft Beer Spots from San Diego to Anaheim

Taste your way from the pine-scented mountains outside San Diego, along the Hops Highway, all the way to the ocean breezes of Orange County.

While this is not a drink and drive situation, you can take a couple of days off to explore some of these craft beer stops. Or, bring a long your favorite designated driver.This road trip involves several possible spots over 95 miles.

Alpine Beer Company

1347 Tavern Rd, Alpine

Plan your visit alpinebeerco.com

Head to the “Home of Pure Hoppiness” in the quaint mountain town of Alpine in east San Diego County to sample some tasty craft brews. While the hops-forward beers have made the Alpine Beer Company famous, its beermakers also produce small-batch brews you’ll only find at the tasting room.

Sit out on the patio and soak up the sun as you sip the much-celebrated Keene Idea double IPA or the popular Hoppy Birthday session IPA. Then walk down to the street to the Alpine Beer Company Pub for a wood-smoked barbeque lunch, washed down with your new favorite ale.

Karl Strauss Brewing Company

1157 Columbia St, San Diego

Plan your visit www.karlstrauss.com/

Named after a pioneering master brewer, Karl Strauss Brewing Company is credited with kickstarting San Diego’s now-flourishing independent brewing scene. It was the city’s first brewery since Prohibition when it opened in 1989, an idea hatched by two college buddies at a lifeguard tower in Mission Beach.

There are now seven Karl Strauss locations around San Diego County, ranging from lively restaurants to a tasting room and beer garden. Raise a pint and toast to where San Diego’s craft beer boom began with a Tower 10 IPA or try the gold-medal-winning Red Trolley Ale.

Stone Brewing

1999 Citracado Parkway, Escondido

Plan your visit www.stonebrewing.com

One of San Diego’s oldest craft breweries remains one of its brightest stars, with die-hard fans the world over. Stone Brewing’s massive brewing complex in Escondido is also home to Stone Brewing World Bistro & Gardens, named by RateBeer Best in 2017 as “The Best Place for Beer in the United States.”

See how the magic is made on a brewery tour then explore the lush gardens, which include waterfalls and plenty of space for the kids to roam. Grab a table on the large outdoor patio and order the Stone Steak Tacos, which pair to perfection with Stone’s Arrogant Bastard Ale.

Bagby Beer Company Oceanside

601 S Coast Hwy, Oceanside

Plan your visit www.bagbybeer.com

This cheery, locals’ favorite brewery just blocks from the Pacific in Oceanside boasts an impressively long and varied beer list. In addition to the nearly 20 Bagby beers, which range in style from American to Belgian, the guest draft list includes more than 40 options. Beeline to the rooftop deck picnic tables and order the house favorite Bagby Worker Bee, an American Golden Ale with a trace flavor of local honey, and the beer-battered fish tacos featuring the local catch. The prismatic sunset views are just a bonus.

Craft Brew Tours Anaheim

200 S Anaheim Blvd, Anaheim

Plan your visit www.craftbrewtours.com

Explore North Orange County’s buzzing micro-brewing scene during a 4.5-hour tour. Your group will be shuttled in a limo bus to three different breweries around the Orange, Anaheim, and Fullerton areas, where you’ll spend 45 minutes getting a behind-the-scenes tour and sampling small-batch suds.

Craft Brew Tours Anaheim beer-savvy guides handle all the logistics, like keeping you hydrated between tastings and arranging for lunch at the end. If you want to explore even more of Anaheim’s craft beer offerings, start at Golden Road, known for their hop-forward beers and lively patio scene.