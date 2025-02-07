Foothill League soccer roundup 

The Foothill League soccer season ended on Wednesday, with both Hart soccer squads completing their sweep of the other six teams and securing perfect league campaigns.

It’s the fourth straight league title for the Hart girls and the eighth straight for the boys.

There were no playoff spots at stake for any of the other teams, making Wednesday’s season finales more like tune-up games for teams awaiting their destinies. Playoff brackets are set to be released on Saturday at 10 a.m.

Here’s what happened on the final day of Foothill League soccer action on Wednesday:

Boys’ soccer

Hart 4, Canyon 0: The Hart Hawks (15-1, 12-0) completed their perfect league campaign with a 4-0 home win over Canyon (5-10-3, 3-6-3).

Alan Hernandez, Marcos Garza, Diego Rodriguez and Matt Cole scored for Hart.

Saugus 5, Castaic 0: The Saugus Centurions (11-3-4, 6-2-4) made it three wins to end the regular season after beating Castaic (0-14-1, 0-12) at home, 5-0.

Lincoln Fritz had three goals while Dante Santamaria and Luke Constantinou each scored once.

West Ranch 2, Golden Valley 1: The West Ranch Wildcats (8-5-5, 5-3-4) secured third place in the league with a 2-1 road win at Golden Valley (6-9-3, 4-6-2).

Logan Bates scored both goals for West Ranch.

Xavier Aguilar scored for Golden Valley on an assist from Will Flint.

Girls’ soccer

Hart 5, Canyon 0: The Hart Hawks (14-5-1, 12-0) secured a perfect league season with Wednesday’s 5-0 shutout at home against Canyon (3-11-2, 1-10-1).

All five goals were scored by different players: Mia Rodriguez, Makenna Herrick, Gianna Costello, Adrielle Salvador and Bella Costello.

Herrick also provided an assist, as did Kelly Wieckowski, Kylie O’Donnell and Brianna Dimas.

Saugus 1, Castaic 1: Saugus (13-3-4, 8-2-2) and Castaic (9-5-4, 6-2-4) played to a 1-1 draw at Castaic High School, the second time the two teams have tied this season.

Makea Leonard scored for Saugus on an assist by London Bane.

Pyper Ormes scored for Castaic.

West Ranch 6, Golden Valley 1: The West Ranch Wildcats (5-8-3, 4-7-1) finished off their campaign with a 6-1 win at home over Golden Valley (10-16-1, 0-11-1).

Isabelle Bruno scored for twice for West Ranch. Ainsley Pierzchalski, Natalia Gutierrez, Savannah Tiskos and Lauren Anderson had a goal each. Pierzchalski also dished out two assists.

Ava Eilola scored for Golden Valley on an assist from Malin Rodriguez.