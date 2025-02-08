Hart boys’ soccer gets Open Division nod 

The CIF Southern Section released its soccer playoff brackets on Saturday, and the Hart boys’ soccer team is set for a two-legged opening-round matchup in the Open Division.

After a perfect season in the Foothill League en route to their eighth consecutive league title, the Hawks are set to host the Mira Costa Mustangs in the first round on Thursday before traveling to Mira Costa on Saturday.

Saugus, West Ranch and Golden Valley also learned who they will be playing in the boys’ playoffs.

On the girls’ side, Saugus and Hart were both placed in Division 1, while Castaic, Valencia and Trinity Classical Academy also learned their fates.

First-round boys’ games are set to be played on Thursday while girls’ first-round games are set to be played on Wednesday. Second-round games are scheduled for Saturday, except for the Open Division which is two legs in the first round and will have quarterfinal games on Wednesday, Feb. 19.

All games are slated to begin at either 3 p.m. or 5 pm., unless the two teams playing each other agree to a different start time.

Championship games are set to be played either Friday, Feb. 28, or Saturday, March 1.

Here’s what you need to know about Santa Clarita Valley soccer teams playing in the postseason:

Boys’ soccer

Hart-Mira Costa: Hart (15-1, 12-0 lost its first game of the season before rattling off 15 consecutive wins. That has led the Hawks to the highest playoff division in the Southern Section, and at least two more games, both against Mira Costa (20-2-1, 6-1-1), the top-seeded team out of the Bay League.

Hart is set to host on Thursday while Mira Costa will host Saturday’s second-leg affair.

In a two-legged format, the winner on aggregate will advance to the quarterfinals. The first leg on Thursday will end after regulation, even if the score is tied. The second leg will go to overtime if the aggregate score is tied after regulation, followed by a penalty shootout if no winner can be decided.

The winner would face either top-seeded JSerra Catholic or Arlington in the quarterfinals.

Saugus-Perris: Placed into Division 3, the Saugus Centurions (11-3-4, 6-2-4) are set to host the Perris Panthers, the second-seeded team out of the Inland Valley league, on Thursday.

The winner will face either San Marcos or Anaheim in the second round on Saturday.

West Ranch-Magnolia: The West Ranch Wildcats (8-5-5, 5-3-4) got put into Division 4 and are slated to host the Magnolia Sentinels (6-2-6, 5-0-3) on Thursday.

Magnolia finished first in the Coast League while West Ranch was third in the Foothill League.

The winner is set to play either Peninsula or Camarillo in the second round on Saturday.

Golden Valley-Savanna: The final automatic bid out of the Foothill League, the Golden Valley Grizzlies (6-9-3, 4-6-2) are slated to travel to face the Savanna Rebels (9-8-2, 4-3-1) in Orange County in Division 5.

Savanna finished first in the Grove League.

The winner will face either Los Amigos or Westminster in the second round on Saturday.

Girls’ soccer

Hart-Arlington: The Hart Hawks (14-5-1, 12-0) were rewarded for their perfect league campaign with a home game Wednesday in Division 1, hosting the Arlington Rebels (15-2-1, 8-1-1) out of Riverside.

Arlington finished first in the Ivy League.

The winner is set to play either Moorpark or El Toro in the second round on Saturday.

Saugus-Ontario Christian: The Saugus Centurions (13-3-4, 8-2-2) could be on a collision course with Hart after both teams were placed into Division 1. Saugus is set to travel to face the Ontario Christian Knights (21-2-1, 8-0) in Ontario on Wednesday.

Ontario Christian finished first in the Ambassador League.

The winner would face either Edison or Torrance in the second round on Saturday.

Castaic-Montclair: The Castaic Coyotes (6-2-4, 9-5-4) were placed in Division 2 and are scheduled to travel to face the Montclair Cavaliers (16-3-4, 9-0-1) on Wednesday.

Montclair finished first in the Mt. Baldy League.

The winner will face either Glendora or Chaminade in the second round on Saturday.

Valencia-Portola: The Valencia Vikings (10-6-1, 6-5-1) are set to host the Portola Bulldogs (8-1-2, 6-0-0) out of Irvine in Division 3 on Wednesday.

Portola finished first in the Pacific Hills League.

The winner is set to play either Crescenta Valley or Beckman in the second round on Saturday.

Trinity-Miller: The Trinity Knights (6-9-0, 4-4-0) finished third in the Heritage League and are set to travel to face the Miller Rebels (8-7-1, 6-1-1) out of Fontana on Wednesday in Division 8.

Miller finished first in the Mountain Valley League.

The winner will face either Mountain View or Environmental Christian in the second round on Saturday.