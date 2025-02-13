Hart boys’ soccer moves playoff game to Friday due to impending rain 

In an effort to avoid rain projected for Thursday, the first leg of the Hart boys’ soccer team’s first-round playoff game against Mira Costa has been moved to Friday, according to Hart High Principal Jason d’Autremont.

The Hart Hawks (15-1) were placed into the CIF Southern Section Open Division, with first-round games all set to take place on Thursday. But with the National Weather Service issuing a Flash Flood Watch for areas of the Santa Clarita Valley for Thursday, Hart’s game will now be played on Friday at 5 p.m.

The NWS is predicting between 1 to 2 inches of rain for Thursday in the SCV. Rain is also being predicted for Friday, but less than a tenth of an inch.

The second leg of the first round is now scheduled for Monday against the Mustangs (20-2-1) at Mira Costa High School.

In a two-legged format, the winner on aggregate will advance to the quarterfinals.

Friday’s first leg is set to finish after regulation, even if the score is tied. The second leg would move to overtime if the score is tied on aggregate after regulation, and then a penalty shootout if the score is still tied.

The winner of the first round between Hart and Mira Costa is slated to face either top-seeded JSerra Catholic or Arlington in the quarterfinals on Wednesday, Feb. 19.