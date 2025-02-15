Mark White | Let’s Look at Efficiency Here

We have the Department of Government Efficiency. Great start. We have the Fair And Reciprocal Tariffs – improving.

Let’s look at Department of School Efficiency, the latter being consolidation of our elementary school districts into one Santa Clarita Valley Union School District.

Do we really need four superintendents and almost 20 assistant superintendents? It may have made sense when they were formed decades ago. We have one junior and high school administration – we need to look at one union school district for the SCV.

The water board did it a few years ago and so far, it has worked great. Yes, it took state legislation so we as the SCV did not lose revenue. It may require the same legislative involvement to accomplish this.

I know many of the administration may be downsized, but wouldn’t it be wonderful to take the savings and provide it to the teachers?

Mark White

Valencia