Tyler Wainfeld

Tyler Wainfeld is a San Fernando Valley native and covers education, sports and whatever else the Santa Clarita Valley has to offer. He was previously the sports editor at The Daily Sundial, CSUN's student newspaper, and The Record-Argus in Greenville, Pennsylvania. He can be reached via phone at 661-287-5539, via email at [email protected] , or on X (formerly known as Twitter) at @TylerWainfeld.