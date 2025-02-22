Rob Kerchner | Climate Change and Voter Change

“Despite the misinformation that’s circulating here in the Capitol, in Southern California, and everywhere in between, it’s clear that these fires only reached the size and the scale that they have because of unseasonably dry vegetation and extremely high winds, both of which are a direct result of climate change,” said our Sen. Alex Padilla, D-California.

As Orange, Ventura, Kern, San Bernardino, and Riverside counties can all attest (not to mention California history going back well over 100 years), “climate change” only strikes this hard in the most Democrat-controlled areas. So it looks like we really need some “voter change” to combat the effects of “climate change.”

Rob Kerchner

Santa Clarita