Rob Kerchner | Reality Is a Teacher

Based on recent events, the rest of America is wondering when Angelenos will learn from their mistakes and stop voting D (for “destruction”). After all, the rest of America has increasingly done so over the past eight years on a national level.

This made me wonder whether L.A. may have already started down that long road of introspection:

L.A. city vote totals 2016, 2020 and 2024:

• 2016, Hillary Clinton 83%, Donald Trump 17%.

• 2020, Joe Biden 78%, Trump 22%.

• 2024, Kamala Harris 73%, Trump 27%.

It appears that even to the brainwashed dullards of L.A., reality is a teacher. There’s still a long way to go, but L.A. was already trending right by five points per election before the fires. Perhaps there is hope, and things will speed up, because 20 more years to reach parity makes for a lot more destruction.

Rob Kerchner

Santa Clarita