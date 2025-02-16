Rob Kerchner | They Get Funded by Force

Federal employees who are aghast at the idea of downsizing don’t seem to understand how elections work or what their job properly is as part of the government (which, unlike any other employer, obtains its funding by force). They keep talking about Donald Trump being a dictator, but unlike them, he was elected, and elected on doing precisely what he is doing. And they keep talking about how important they are, and yet their job is only funded at the point of a gun; thus given a choice, most people would not voluntarily pay for their “services.”

Rob Kerchner

Santa Clarita