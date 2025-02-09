Rob Kerchner | We Succumbed to Media-Driven Hate and Fear

Five years ago, a germ — funded in communist China by our own federal government — killed millions of people, as that same government denied responsibility and took a hacksaw to American liberties in the name of “keeping us safe.”

None of their efforts worked. They cost us trillions of dollars and saddled us with unconscionable debt. Countless businesses never recovered. They harmed the health and education of hundreds of millions of people. And the excess deaths continue to this day.

COVID-19 was truly the biggest scandal of our entire lifetimes, and yet almost everyone today just wants to forget about it, likely because they themselves shamefully succumbed to the media-driven hate and fear.

Rob Kerchner

Valencia