Robert Lamoureux | Proper prep crucial for an epoxy floor treatment 

Question: Hi Robert, your article provides so much information for those of us trying to help ourselves, thank you for what you do. I’d like to try installing the epoxy floor to my garage, but we do have several larger cracks in the existing concrete. Can we still use this product/process, with cracked concrete?

– Jordan S.

Answer: Jordan, you can still install the epoxy, but you may have an earlier failure than someone putting it on a non-damaged surface. The biggest thing to consider and focus on, as is the case with most projects, is the prep work. Make sure that before you begin applying the chemicals, the floor is 100% free of dirt, oil, grease and dust. Use a dark microfiber towel to verify that there is no dust, and if you find some, continue with the cleaning process until you are sure it’s free of any.

Epoxy especially needs exceptional prep work and each step must be completed thoroughly in order for the final process to work. The chemicals used will only adhere properly with an adequately prepped surface.

The prep strips any oils and other chemicals, creating an incredibly clean area for the final chemicals to adhere to. Follow all of the manufacturer’s instructions and be sure that those cracks are a focus, and you should still be very happy with the new surface.

Best of luck.

Robert Lamoureux has more than 40 years of experience as a general contractor, with separate licenses in electrical and plumbing contracting. He owns IMS Construction Inc. in Valencia. His opinions are his own, not necessarily those of The Signal. Opinions expressed in this column are not meant to replace the recommendations of a qualified contractor after that contractor has made a thorough visual inspection. Email questions to Robert at [email protected].