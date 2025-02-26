Ted Losee | Speak Up on Water Rate Hikes

The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency is proposing a 54% increase in water prices to their customers over the next five years, and if a majority of their customers don’t submit a letter of opposition to the increase by Tuesday, April 1, then the new rates will take effect on July 1. However, if property owners or customers of record representing a majority of the impacted parcels submit written protests in opposition to the proposed rates, the increased rates will not be adopted. Customers can access the SCV Water website at www.yourSCVwater.com/rateplanning, and they can obtain all the information they need to submit a valid letter of opposition to the proposed rate increase. The opposition letters must contain specific information, and they must be mailed to, or dropped off in person at, 27234 Bouquet Canyon Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91350. All opposition letters must be received prior to the conclusion of the public hearing on Tuesday, April 1. Protests submitted by email or other electronic means do not count as formal written protests.

Do not assume that you do not need to submit a written protest because somebody else will do it. It is time for all SCV Water customers to get engaged and have your voice heard. You can either submit a written letter of opposition to the proposed SCV Water rate hikes, or you can continue to pay increased rates in perpetuity. The clock is ticking, and the future cost of your water is in your hands.

Ted Losee

Valencia