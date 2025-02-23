The Timeless Look of an Italian Grotto in Your Home

Have you ever walked through a rustic, stone piazza in Italy — or dreamed of it — and wished you could bring a little of that look into your own home? You can. It’s a new design trend, using weathered stone and brick, which are normally associated with outdoor spaces, in your interior designs, creating warmth, timeless beauty and even a bit of drama in your home.

But stone and brick are heavy, oftentimes requiring structural reinforcements when using them in design. The solution? Manufactured stone veneer or MSV. Its lightweight composition simplifies installation without the need for those additional structural reinforcements. Simply put, it’s easier to use and gives the same look, feel and warmth.

What is MSV? It’s a concrete mixture that is hand-colored with iron oxide pigments and cast in flexible molds taken from natural stone or traditional brick. Use it for focal points like exterior entrances, interior foyers, mudrooms, fireplaces, walls or kitchen backsplashes.

MSV innovations like those from Westlake Royal Building Products help bring timeless architectural features like archways, fireplaces and textured accent walls into homes. You can use it outside, too, to bring character to patios and outdoor entertaining areas. Stone and brick veneer integrates well with a variety of other materials, adding an organic component that enhances both interiors and exteriors.

Here are some ways to add the timeless look of stone, brick and wood to your interior designs.

Ancient Inspiration

Infuse your home with Italian amorè! Turn your family room into an Italian grotto or your bathroom into an elegant spa with LoreioBrick, by Eldorado Stone. This linear brick veneer was inspired by ancient Roman architecture and lends a timeless air to the space. Pair it with beamed ceilings, wrought-iron fixtures and candles and you’ve got a modern bathroom with its roots in antiquity. Imagine earthy tones and neutral colors, blending classical and modern design.

The Warmth of Wood

Transform your den or family room into a contemporary lodge with Rivenwood, also by Eldorado Stone. Inspired by slender lengths of saw-cut barnwood, it’s rustic modern, with authentic wood details like nails, breaks and knots. It lends the feel of wide, open spaces, luxury ranch life and relaxing in front of the fire at the end of a long ride through the countryside.

A Mosaic of Color

Country Ledgestone by Cultured Stone is ideal for creating a textural mosaic around a fireplace or on an accent wall. Think “organic modernism” that combines organic textures and nature-inspired elements with minimalist design to create warm, relaxed spaces. The look is long and sleek, offering a relaxing, yet upscale feel to your indoor spaces.

A whisper of winter. Dutch Quality Stone’s Handformed Brick is a new, tumbled brick veneer. It brings to life old world craftsmanship, with every brick having a unique texture and artisanal charm. The attention to detail adds a rich sense of lineage to the look of your new or renovated space. Handformed Brick is available in three colorways, including the new Snowpack color that was inspired by the crisp, clean essence of freshly fallen snow.

The look of brick, stone and wood will infuse your walls with color, warmth and life, evoking images of ancient Italy, the open frontier or even a blanket of new snow.