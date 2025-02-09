Your California Explorations by Train or Bike 

Who doesn’t love the classic California road trip? It is part of our DNA as Californians. However, in this new age of eco-consciousness there are many transportation alternatives that can add a new dimension of adventure to your explorations of the Golden State.

Napa Valley Wine Train

1275 McKinstry St., Napa 94559

Info www.winetrain.com

Experience the Napa Valley Wine Train from downtown Napa, close to several nearby hotels. The Napa Valley Wine Train is a collection of 14 different curated experiences activated in one of two different trains, year-round.

Enjoy scenic 360-views while indulging in dining options like the Vista Dome Lunch, afternoon tea with champagne and mini desserts, a Gourmet Express Dinner or a Murder Mystery dinner.

The Dome Lunch offers a seasonal menu with elevated views and cuisine. Your four-course wine country-inspired meal is served during your journey as you gaze out onto rolling hills, rows of vines, and other iconic sights.

Among the most popular options is the six-hour scenic day trip in Napa Valley with three seated wine tastings and four gourmet courses followed by dancing in the Open-Air Car on the Legacy Experience.

Other experiences include:

Three-Hour Lunch Train and Grape Stomp at Grgich Hills. This unique adventure is only available in September.

Tasting on the Rails Three-Hour Lunch Train. Includes seven Napa wines paired with a seven-course gourmet meal.

Afternoon Tea x Chandon Collab Three-Hour Lunch Train. Four-course WT Tea menu, fine steeped teas, X Chandon collaborated floral car design.

There are also special holiday train experiences for Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year’s Eve.

Lead trolley driver of the Morgan Hill Wine Trolley invites guests aboard for a trek around wine country. Photo Morgan Hill Wine Trolley.

Morgan Hill Wine Trolley Adventure

Info mhwinetrolley.com

What better way to trek around wine country than by an open-air cable car replica? The year-round Morgan Hill Wine Trolley lets visitors explore vintners in Morgan Hill, San Martin and Gilroy while a professional driver takes the wheel, accompanied by a local tour guide.

Tours run every Saturday and Sunday, rain or shine, from downtown Morgan Hill.

Tickets include a champagne welcome reception, light appetizers, water and snacks. Lunch is provided at the second stop of the tour.

Ride the Rails in Sonoma County

Info sonomamarintrain.org

The Sonoma-Marin Area Rail Transit (SMART) connects Sonoma and Marin counties, offering an eco-friendly travel alternative.

In Petaluma, explore the historic downtown with its boutiques and cafes, scenic views along the Petaluma River or nearby wineries for tastings. Downtown Santa Rosa features the Historic Railroad Square for shopping and dining, along with the Luther Burbank Home & Gardens.

You can pick up the rail line at the Sonoma County Airport and travel through Santa Rosa, Petaluma, Novato, Marin Civic Center, San Rafael and end at Larkspur.

SMART is also your ticket to celebrating FeBREWary, a month-long craft brewery event featuring beer tastings, tours, tap takeovers, and special limited-edition releases of craft beers. A variety of beer shuttles connect to the rail stations. Visit www.sonomamarintrain.org/TracksToTaps.

Railtown 1897 State Historic Park

10501 Reservoir Road, Jamestown 95327

Info www.railtown1897.org/visit/excursion-train-rides

Visit the 26-acre Railtown 1897 State Historic Park for seasonal train rides through California’s Gold Country on historic locomotives.

Railtown and its trains have been featured in hundreds of movies and TV shows. The six-mile round-trip Excursion Train Rides takes passengers past the water tower from “Petticoat Junction” and transports them from Jamestown to the rugged hillsides of California’s Mother Lode country.

In November and December, the train becomes “The Polar Express” on an hour-long train ride to the North.

Railtown also offers the opportunity to ride in an authentic caboose. Back in the day, cabooses could be found at the end of nearly every American freight train, serving as a rolling office for the conductor and lookout post for the rear brakeman, who would sit in the cupola to keep an eye on the train for any problems. Cabooses often carried stoves on which the train crew cooked meals.

Caboose No. 7 came to the Sierra Railway in the mid-1950s from the Elgin, Joliet & Eastern, which operated in Illinois and Indiana. In addition to freight duties, this caboose has been seen in a number of movies and TV shows filmed on the Sierra Railway, including “Little House on the Prairie,” “Back to the Future III,” “The Long Riders” and an Aflac commercial.

The Sierra Railway runs April through October on Saturdays and Sundays.

Redding’s e-Bike Adventure

Info visitredding.com/get-outside/trails/biking/e-biking-cycling

Discover Northern California’s beauty on a nearly 40-mile e-bike ride from Redding’s Sundial Bridge to Shasta Dam.

Journey through the historic Diestelhorst and Stress Ribbon bridges.

Admire Keswick Dam and ride through a railroad tunnel from the 1800s on the award-winning Sacramento River Rail Trail.

This trail, part of a 200-mile network, offers both paved and dirt surfaces suitable for all levels.

This epic ride culminates at Shasta Dam, showcasing the three Shastas with views of Mt. Shasta and Shasta Lake, California’s largest reservoir.

For a guided E-bike tour or to rent your e-bike visit reddingadventurehub.com/bike-redding-northern-california.

Epic Cycling in Siskiyou

Info cyclesiskiyou.com

Explore Siskiyou’s diverse cycling routes with the new Cycle Siskiyou website, highlighting opportunities for all skill levels.

From mountain paths to lakeside trails, this resource makes it easy to enjoy the region’s stunning landscapes and adventurous spirit.