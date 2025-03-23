A Guide to Great Skin at Any Age

Here’s the secret for achieving a glowing complexion: there is no secret. In fact, a key factor in achieving great skin at any age comes down to one common denominator that’s no secret at all. It’s simply taking good care of your skin.

After all, your skin is your body’s single largest organ. It’s your protective shield, but it can also reveal the truth of your age, especially if you’re lax when it comes to regular skin care.

Photos courtesy of Shutterstock

Make hydration a priority. Keeping the skin hydrated maintains its barrier integrity. When the skin becomes dry, it reduces the effectiveness of the skin barrier, making it less resilient against irritants and allergens.

Often, when the skin is dry it feels more rough or flaky. With proper hydration, the skin feels smoother and looks more supple. Achieving hydration through a better skin care routine, drinking plenty of water daily and eating certain fruits and vegetables can improve your skin’s appearance, maintaining a radiant, healthy complexion.

Use the right soap. Despite what your mother may have told you, squeaky clean isn’t always best. A better bet when it comes to soap is a product that respects your skin’s moisture balance and cleanses without creating tightness or irritation.

Mild options such as Pears skin cleansing products are specifically formulated and dermatologically tested to be gentle on the skin. They’re made with plant-based glycerin, which is a powerful humectant that attracts water from the environment and deeper layers of the skin to the outer layer, keeping it hydrated. Glycerin-based cleansers can help prevent stripping of the skin’s natural oils, which averts a tight, dry feeling.

“More than ever, consumers are looking for mild and gentle products that are effective, smell good and work well,” said Dr. Adriana Lombardi, founder of the Skin Cancer & Cosmetic Surgery Center of New Jersey. “Pears soap checks all the boxes. It creates a really nice, thick lather and smells crisp and clean while leaving the skin hydrated.”

Avoid hot showers. Even the best products may not overcome the potential harm that comes from taking showers that are too hot. The heat removes your skin’s natural oils, which leaves you prone to itching and dryness and may worsen skin conditions.

Instead of cranking up the heat, opt for lukewarm temperatures and keep the shower time brief. Use moisturizing cleansers, and after your shower, immediately apply moisturizer to replenish and rehydrate your skin.

Protect your skin from the sun. After completing your skin cleansing routine, there’s an additional step to help maintain healthy, hydrated skin before heading outdoors: Take time to apply a layer of sunscreen to skin that will be exposed, including your face, ears and hands. Reapply every two hours if you’re spending a great deal of time outside. Sun damage can prematurely age the skin. You may not feel the heat as much during colder times of year, but the rays are still capable of damaging your skin, maybe even more so because you don’t feel the burn

3 Steps to Practice a Healthy Skin Routine