Maggie Bowman of Valencia (letters, Jan. 31) ends a rather long monologue on Santa Clarita’s purported lack of diversity and inclusiveness, citing silent racism and classism as shaping who feels welcome here, with the question: “Are we ready to change that?”

Reading between the lines, I am getting hints that (this) is intended to covertly force people into behaving a certain way. What, welcoming and inclusive? And by what means? By shaming them?

Arthur Saginian

Santa Clarita