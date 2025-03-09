‘Back to Basics’ 2025 Outdoor Design Trends

Americans are spending more time in their outdoor spaces — and want to maximize those spaces. Studies show that nearly 90% of homeowners consider their outdoor areas to be important to their health and well-being. Design trends reflect that people are showing more interest in connecting with nature in their own backyard and enjoying the comforts of indoor living while gathering outdoors. This means creating environments that are comfortable, multifunctional and cost-effective.

The outdoor design experts at Belgard, the trusted leader in hardscape solutions from pavers to retaining walls, share exclusive insights into 2025 outdoor design trends to help homeowners plan their dream outdoor spaces.

Privacy and Spaces of Solitude

As property footprints continue to shrink year over year, homeowners are looking for aesthetically pleasing ways to incorporate more privacy from neighbors or their surroundings. Decorative screen panels, pergolas, built-in planters and other structures can add elements of both beauty and functionality that provide a sense of solitude, even in urban environments.

Sound gardens and water features can further enhance a feeling of solitude by adding audible privacy from neighbors or street traffic. For example, even a simple fountain or water bowl can enhance the ambiance and help muffle sound.

Shifting Back to Classic Style

While minimalism remains a popular trend, there’s also been a shift back to a more classic style in indoor and outdoor home design. Mixed materials and warm colors such as beige and sepia are re-emerging, which lend themselves to a more traditional aesthetic.

With modular options from Belgard, a mix of different materials with multiple textures and sizes can create limitless possibilities while keeping with a classic design aesthetic. Because they’re available in many styles, shapes and sizes designed to work together, a variety of paver patterns can be combined seamlessly to achieve any desired overall look.

Convenience in Design

As outdoor spaces are now a must-have for homeowners, they must be convenient to access and offer the same amenities as the home’s indoor spaces. Homeowners are

looking for their outdoor space to transition easily from the house to the built environment while offering the same modern conveniences of lighting, eating, wi-fi, quality furnishing and accessories.

Health and Wellness

Using outdoor spaces to improve your well-being is a top focus for many people today. Americans are looking to be more balanced and in harmony with their environment, favoring the use of native plants and sustainable materials like permeable pavers, which promote better water drainage and reduce environmental impact.

Gardening is also a popular hobby that helps improve people’s feeling of well-being, so enthusiasts can opt for raised garden beds or planters to pursue their growing goals in their outdoor spaces. For example, Belgard offers options to create built-in planters as part of your overall hardscape design with its Belgard Artforms modular outdoor panel system. You can use the panels, which are sized in modular shapes, to quickly and efficiently construct planters, seating, outdoor kitchens, fire features and more.

By designing outdoor environments that support their health and wellness, individuals can cultivate spaces that provide a retreat in their own backyard to improve their quality of life.

Value-Added Features

In every metro area, property sizes are smaller than ever. With this shift plus budget considerations, homeowners want to maximize small spaces through modular components that serve multiple purposes, like built-in seat walls, fire features, water features and planters that seamlessly blend into a living space — offering both functionality and visual appeal.

Homeowners can get creative with outdoor spaces with the right hardscape materials. For example, a small space can be transformed into a lush oasis by adding a vertical garden, or underutilized spaces like side or front yards can become cozy sitting areas. Even a small patio can serve as an al fresco dining space, and it doesn’t take a lot to add an outdoor workstation with the right tools and tech. Patio pavers and wall units help define spaces, making them serve more than one purpose for any household.

These strategic investments not only increase the functionality and enjoyment of outdoor areas but also significantly boost curb appeal and the home’s property value, making them a smart choice for homeowners looking to maximize their limited spaces.

