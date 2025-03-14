Bartley resigns as West Ranch boys’ basketball head coach 

A West Ranch High School official confirmed on Friday that Bryan Bartley has resigned from his position as head coach of the boys’ basketball program.

Bartley took the job a year ago after former head coach Jeff Bryant stepped down. Bryant had been in charge for four and a half years and later became the boys’ basketball head coach at Palisades High School.

Bartley did not immediately respond on Friday to a request for comment on his resignation.

A search is being conducted to find a new head boys’ basketball coach at West Ranch, according to co-athletic director Grant Livermont. It’s the second search in two years for a program that made a CIF Southern Section Open Division appearance in Bryant’s final season in charge in 2024.

Bartley went 12-15 overall and 7-5 in the Foothill League in the 2024-25 season. That was good enough for the Wildcats to finish tied for fourth in the league with the Golden Valley Grizzlies, but a coin flip that went the way of West Ranch meant the Wildcats got the final automatic playoff spot.

The Grizzlies were shut out of the playoffs altogether after not being selected as one of the at-large teams in Division 2A in the Southern Section.

West Ranch lost in the first round of the Southern Section Division 2A playoffs, with Palm Springs getting a 64-33 win at West Ranch High School.