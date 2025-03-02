Blog

Canyon Theatre to feature art exhibit, 'Symphony of Colors 2' 

Artwork by Zony Gordon

“Symphony of Colors 2,” an art exhibition showing the works of Zony Gordon, an impressionist artist from the Santa Clarita Artists Association, will be featured at the Canyon Theatre Guild from March 22 through April 26.  

The art exhibition will be presented at the CTG Vernon gallery during the entire run of the highly popular show “Cats the Musical,” by Andrew Lloyd Weber.  

Gordon, a multi-award-winning artist, will be showing 25 to 30 selected art pieces, mostly landscapes, abstracts and florals, in watercolor and mixed media.  

The artist reception is scheduled 3:30-6:30 p.m. Saturday, April 5, with wine and appetizers, live music from jazz and classical guitarist Manak, and a raffle drawing.  

Canyon Theatre Guild is located at 24242 Main St., Old Town Newhall.  

News Release

