I live near the Circle J Ranch homes. I would like to know what the noise is that we have been hearing for one and a half years. It sounds like a motor running constantly, 24/7.

It woke me up a couple of Sundays ago at about midnight and it sounded like a bunch of helicopters circling the house. It finally cut the noise back, but not off, at about 3 in the morning. Thank you!

Edna Herring

Saugus