Foothill League baseball roundup: West Ranch, Castaic finish off sweeps 

There’s a logjam at the top of the Foothill League baseball standings after the second full week of league play.

The West Ranch Wildcats, Castaic Coyotes and Saugus Centurions are all at 3-1 in the league, while the Hart Hawks are 1-0 after having their league bye last week.

On Friday, Castaic finished off a sweep of the Golden Valley Grizzlies and West Ranch finished off its own sweep of Canyon. Saugus finally dropped a league contest on Friday in a loss at Valencia.

The standings could begin to take shape after this week. Saugus is set to face West Ranch in a two-game set, and Castaic and Valencia are also meeting. Hart has a two-game series against Golden Valley.

Here’s what happened in Friday’s Foothill League baseball action:

West Ranch 17, Canyon 0: The Wildcats (8-5, 3-1) hit three home runs and picked up their third consecutive win in league play on Friday with a 17-0 win at home over Canyon (2-10, 0-4).

Ryan Oh, Hunter Manning and Connor Clayton all hit homers, while Landon Hu drove in four runs and had three hits.

Omar Gutierrez also had three hits for West Ranch and scored three times.

Three Wildcats combined to pitch the shutout, giving up just three hits. Mikey Murr struck out seven over four innings and Jonathan Crowley struck out four in two innings.

Castaic 6, Golden Valley 3: The Coyotes (10-4, 3-1) used a three-run fifth inning to take down the hosting Golden Valley Grizzlies (4-6, 0-2) on Friday, 6-3.

Chad Kober hit a home run for Castaic and scored two runs. Travis Van Ness drove in two runs.

Jayden Broderick pitched a complete game for Castaic, striking out five while allowing three runs on eight hits over seven innings.

Valencia 13, Saugus 3: The Valencia Vikings (4-6, 1-2) quickly moved on from Wednesday’s loss at Saugus with a 13-3 home win on Friday over the Centurions (9-4, 3-1).

Noah Jaquez smashed a three-run homer and drove in four runs to lead Valencia to victory.

Valencia’s Cole DeYoung hit a double, drove in three runs and scored twice, while Justin Gaisford had three RBIs and Colten Biggs had two. The latter two players also recorded two hits each.

Kaden Haag and Abraham Ramirez each had two hits for Saugus.

Jaquez struck out eight and allowed just two hits and one earned run over five innings.