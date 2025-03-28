Foothill League boys’ volleyball roundup: Douphner hits 1,500 career kills in West Ranch’s sweep of Castaic 

All three Foothill League boys’ volleyball matches on Thursday ended in sweeps.

West Ranch, Canyon and Valencia were all perfect on the night. Those three teams were the top three in the league standings entering Thursday, in that order.

Noah Douphner reached exactly 1,500 career kills in West Ranch’s win over Castaic on Thursday, while Wildcats head coach Brandon Johnson is over 150 career wins after his team went 4-2 at the La Jolla Beach Cities Invitational last weekend.

West Ranch remains undefeated in league play and has dropped just one set in seven league contests. Canyon is just behind at 6-1 while Valencia is at 5-2.

Saugus remains in fourth place, a game ahead of Golden Valley.

League play resumes on Tuesday when Golden Valley hosts Castaic, Valencia hosts Saugus and Canyon hosts West Ranch.

Here’s what happened in Thursday’s Foothill League boys’ volleyball action:

West Ranch 3, Castaic 0: The West Ranch Wildcats (18-4, 7-0) continued their assault on the Foothill League with a road sweep of the Castaic Coyotes, 25-18, 25-17, 25-15.

Douphner led the way with 17 kills on Thursday while Logan Sanchez had nine kills. Stephen Choi had 21 assists and Jackson Manansala had 16 assists.

Castaic was led by Jared Rivera’s eight kills and four blocks.

Canyon 3, Saugus 0: The Canyon Cowboys (17-4, 6-1) took down the hosting Saugus Centurions (10-10, 3-4) on Thursday in a closely contested sweep, 25-23, 27-25, 25-20.

Jayden Hayes had 13 kills for Canyon while James Courtemarsh had five blocks. Joseph Santiago and Hayden Jones had five digs each.

Luke Bergmann led Saugus with 13 kills. Ezekiel Ahn and Manny Ranit each had 14 assists.

Valencia 3, Hart 0: The Valencia Vikings (16-5, 5-2) capped off a night of sweeps with a home win over the Hart Hawks (0-13, 0-7), 25-14, 25-21, 25-16.

Jonathan Yun had eight kills for Valencia while Cavanaugh Henn had four blocks and Nathan Willis had six digs.

Aiden Wellins had nine kills for Hart and Colton Parr had five blocks.