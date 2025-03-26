Foothill League softball roundup: Valencia wins on a walkoff, Saugus remains perfect 

The Valencia Vikings narrowly won on Tuesday while the Saugus Centurions kept up their perfect league campaign in Tuesday’s Foothill League softball action.

Saugus is looking to grab the league title from Valencia after the Vikings have claimed it two years running. They are also the only two teams to have played four league games after rain canceled many of the games during what was supposed to be the first week of league play.

Canyon also won on Tuesday in a shutout of Golden Valley.

Foothill League softball is set to return on Thursday when Castaic travels to Hart, Canyon travels to Valencia and Saugus travels to Golden Valley.

Here’s how Tuesday’s Foothill League softball games shook out:

Saugus 14, Hart 8: The Centurions (11-4, 4-0) scored early and often to take down the visiting Hart Hawks (3-8, 1-2) on Tuesday, 14-8.

Four runs in the first set the tone for the Centurions, who added three in the second and two more in the third.

Hart was shut out until the fourth inning when the Hawks scored twice.

Tatum Kurowski and Riley Bennett each homered for Saugus. Savanna Smith had a game-high four hits and scored four times. Brianna Garcia had three RBIs and Jordan Shepherd had two to go along with three hits, including a double.

Hannah Cook and Samantha Delgado had three hits each for Hart. Bella Marquez and Jessica Gutierrez each drove in three runs. Delgado and Gutierrez each scored twice.

Valencia 4, West Ranch 3: The Vikings (7-3, 3-1) won their third straight league game on Tuesday with a 4-3 walkoff victory at home over West Ranch (4-9, 1-2).

West Ranch scored all three of its runs in the first inning. Valencia scored twice in the bottom of the first and once in the fourth to tie things up before Charlotte Winger scored on a passed ball to win the game for the Vikings.

Winger was subbed in for Blair Rune after the latter doubled with two outs. Winger then took third base on a wild pitch and scored two pitches later.

Rune had three hits on the day, hitting a home run to go along with her double, and drove in two runs. Samantha Ross had two hits and drove in a run.

Carly Kearns struck out five and allowed six hits for Valencia over seven innings pitched.

Canyon 13, Golden Valley 0: The Canyon Cowboys (5-7, 1-2) picked up their first league win of the season in style, a 13-0 shutout over the visiting Golden Valley Grizzlies (3-6, 0-3).

Karina Montero led the way for Canyon with three hits and Emily Torres had two. Montero had a double, three RBIs and two runs scored while Torres scored twice and drove in two runs.

Jessica Carr hit a home run at the plate and gave up just one hit in the circle while striking out 10 over five innings.