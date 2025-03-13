Gerald Staack | Drowning Out Truth and Wisdom

Desiderius Erasmus of Rotterdam, 1466-1536, was a Dutch Catholic priest, satirist, theologian, philosopher, and author of the book “The Wisdom of Folly.” He was known for his writings critiquing society in his unwavering pursuit of humanistic ideals.

He wrote one of his most enduring observations in 1509: “The less talent they have, the more pride, vanity and arrogance they have. All these fools, however, find other fools who applaud them.”

This timeless quote, born during his observation of the world during the Renaissance, still resonates deeply in the modern age. He reflects on its meaning and why it remains relevant in his time and ours.

How did it apply then?

In his day, the Renaissance was a great time of intellectual flourishing and a revival of art, learning and human potential. Yet, amidst these achievements, one could not help but see a stark contrast between those of true talent and wisdom and those who lived in a haze of pride and self-importance.

The church, which should have been a beacon of humility and service, was rife with individuals who wielded power without merit. Many leaders wore their titles like crowns, basking in vanity, surrounded by flatterers who cheered them on despite their lack of ability or virtue. These fools, which he called them, created echo chambers of arrogance where truth and wisdom were drowned out by the noise of their pride.

He wrote these words not for mere criticism but as a call for self-reflection for the individuals in society. What good is power without purpose? What good is recognition without contribution?

In the 21st century, we live with politics drowning out truth and wisdom.

Gerald Staack

Former Santa Clarita resident

Wilmington, North Carolina