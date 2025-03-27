Go Jazz Big Band to play April 4 in Newhall 

News release

Santa Clarita-based Go Jazz Big Band, a local ensemble of jazz musicians, is scheduled April 4 to perform an evening of jazz and brass, including the sounds of Wildfire Brass, as they perform a medley of songs from Count Basie, the Beatles and more.

Founded in 2011, the Go Jazz Big Band brings together professional musicians under the leadership of trumpeter and educator Brian Leff.

The night will be selections performed by Wildfire Brass, a seven-piece brass band is known for their arrangements of pop, rock and funk hits.

The concert is scheduled 8-10 p.m. at The Main, 24266 Main St., Old Town Newhall. Tickets are $32.77 and can purchased online at tinyurl.com/49thpys9.

For more information, contact Brian Leff at [email protected], or visit www.GoJazzBigBand.com.