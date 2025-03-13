Hart’s Diego Rodriguez named Foothill League boys’ soccer Player of the Year 

After helping the Hart Hawks boys’ soccer team to its eighth consecutive league title, senior Diego Rodriguez was announced as the 2024-25 Foothill League Player of the Year.

A key member of the Hart team that went undefeated in league play, Rodriguez scored a few key goals for the Hawks as well as conducting the offense from his position in midfield.

Saugus forward Lincoln Fritz (9) scores a goal during the first half of the game against Kennedy during Hart’s Soccer Showcase at Hart High School on Friday, Dec. 27. Habeba Mostafa/ The Signal

Along with Rodriguez, Hart got three players selected to the all-Foothill League first team and had seven players honored overall.

Saugus also had three first-team selections after finishing second in the league. The Centurions had six players honored overall.

West Ranch and Golden Valley each had two first teamers and five players selected overall. Canyon and Valencia each had one player named to the first team.

Golden Valley’s Will Flint (17) and Los Amigos’ Eric Rojas fight for the ball during the second round playoffs on Feb. 15, 2025 at Golden Valley in Canyon Country, Calif. Katherine Quezada/The Signal

In the Heritage League, Trinity Classical Academy had one player named to the first team and three players honored overall after finishing fourth in the league.

Here’s who was honored as the best of the best in the Foothill and Heritage leagues in the 2024-25 boys’ soccer season:

Foothill League first team

Johnathan Ortiz, senior, Canyon.

Brandon Arrieta, senior, Golden Valley.

Will Flint, senior, Golden Valley.

Bryan Barron, senior, Hart.

Marco Gonzalez, senior, Hart.

Andrew Zamora, senior, Hart.

Lincoln Fritz, senior, Saugus.

Jacob Larios, senior, Saugus.

Ethan Murillo, junior, Saugus.

Kenneth Yoo, senior, Valencia.

Logan Bates, senior, West Ranch.

Logan Sanchez, senior, West Ranch.

Foothill League second team

Anthony Apolinar, senior, Canyon.

Kyle Mora, senior, Canyon.

Isaac Negrete, junior, Golden Valley.

Xavier Aguilar, sophomore, Golden Valley.

Matthew Cole, senior, Hart.

Aiden Salvador, sophomore, Hart.

Santiago Veizaga, senior, Saugus.

Colby McKelvey, senior, Saugus.

Diego Jovel, senior, Valencia.

Gary “Trey” Williamson, sophomore, Valencia.

Adam Lopez, senior, West Ranch.

Lucca Ayala Zuniga, sophomore, West Ranch.

Foothill League honorable mention

Robert Mora, senior, Canyon.

Alexis Silva, senior, Castaic.

Jovany Sosa, senior, Golden Valley.

Cameron Smith, senior, Hart.

Ivan Grgas, junior, Saugus.

Max Jolley, senior, Valencia.

Brady Asbra, junior, West Ranch.

Heritage League first team

Corey Moberg, senior, Trinity.

Heritage League second team

Zane Solomon, freshman, Trinity.