It’s Food and Wine Festival Season

California has some of the best, and most prestigious food and wine festivals in the United States. Many of them sell out early so get your tickets now and plan for some unique, gourmet experiences.

May 4

36th Annual Taste of the Town at Blomgren Ranch

15142 Sierra Hwy., Canyon Country 91390

Info www.childfamilycenter.org/taste-of-the-town

Speaking of food and wine festivals, the Santa Clarita Valley has one of the top outdoor events in California. Taste of the Town also is an important fundraiser for the Child and Family Center which offers family mental health, domestic violence and addiction support in the SCV.

Enjoy unlimited tastes from the SCV’s finest restaurants, caterers and beer and wine purveyors.

Bid on one of a kind live auction experiences including a gourmet dinner and wine pairing for eight in your home courtesy Chef Walter Kiczek or six days/ five nights at Aloha Keauhou-Kona Surf and Racquet Club 2BD/2BA ocean front condo, donated by Fred Arnold.

Now Through April 21

Taste of the Town volunteer Kathy Cebulak serves wine and other alcoholic beverages at last year’s Child & Family Center’s annual fundraiser. PHOTO BY Katherine Quezada / The Signal

California Adventure Food & Wine Festival

1313 Disneyland Dr., Anaheim 92802

Info bit.ly/3Y4Xxbp

Celebrate California’s incredible bounty at the Disney California Adventure Food & Wine Festival. Enjoy small plates and beverages for sale at different outdoor marketplace kiosks.

Each location’s menu is inspired by fresh, California-grown ingredients. You’ll also discover a variety of artisanal cheeses, locally brewed craft beers and wines from all across the Golden State.

There’s something for everyone at this festival, including:

Brews, flights, wines and specialty beverages at select marketplaces.

Paradise Beer Garden in Paradise Gardens offering a variety of local craft and brewed beers.

Cocktails at Sonoma Terrace featuring specialty beverages, brews and bites.

Festival Marketplaces include:

California Craft Brews California’s best local breweries.

Cluck-a-Doodle-Moo Sample a variety of eats along with a refreshing beverage.

Garlic Kissed Stop by for garlic-inspired dishes and specialty beverages.

Golden Dreams Tempt taste buds with well-seasoned eats and a cold brew.

LA Style Feast on favorite southland food-truck flavors.

Peppers Cali-Ente Snack on hot ‘n’ spicy fare with a Cali twist.

Uncork California Sip vino by the glass or try a flight.

Mercado de Antojos Indulge your cravings with bold bites and beverages.

Don’t miss tasty tips and tricks from some of the most celebrated chefs during the festival’s demonstration series. All culinary demonstrations take place at the Hollywood Backlot Stage in Hollywood Land. Chefs featured will include culinary Disney chefs, celebrated visiting chefs and festival sponsors.

April 26

California Wine Festival Dana Point

Sea Terrace Community Park, Pacific Coast Highway/Niguel Road, Dana Point 92629

Info www.californiawinefestival.com

Sun, sea, food, wine and music all come together at this sun-splashed wine fest at a new grassy, palm lined venue, Sea Terrace Park. By 1 p.m. the event is in full swing at this Camelot-like white-topped tent village next to the sparkling Pacific Ocean. Wine lovers find hundreds of fine wines, regional craft brews and a variety of foods to sample including artisanal cheeses, breads, olive oil, chocolates and more. Upstream, a Caribbean steel band, maintains a happy beat for this all-day feast for the senses.

May 15-18

Paso Wine Fest

Info pasowine.com/winefest/

Toast the acclaimed wine scene in Paso Robles at this long weekend event with live music, winemaker’s dinners, seminars, and lots of tastings, all highlighting the region’s 100-plus wineries. In the weeks before the event, shop the festival’s Virtual Auction for rare wines, vertical collections and large-format bottles.

Highlights of the festival include:

Paso Wine Fest Grand Tasting Saturday, May 17

Enjoy 100+ wineries, complimentary culinary bites, craft spirits, artisans, brand experiences, VIP exclusives and more.

Paired Paso Friday, May 16

Wineries team up with celebrated chefs to craft the perfect wine and food pairing.

May 17-18

California Strawberry Festival

Ventura County Fairgrounds, 10 E. Harbor Blvd., Ventura 93001

Info castrawberryfestival.org

The Ventura County town of Oxnard is one of the biggest strawberry producers in the state, which inspires this weekend of cook-offs, pie-eating contests, and lots of berry treats. Think strawberry shortcake and ice cream, but don’t miss the strawberry beer, popcorn, or even pizza.

The festival is located beachside with ocean views and Ventura’s lively downtown is just blocks away.

Indulge in your favorite strawberry treats like build-your-own shortcakes, chocolate-covered delights and refreshing strawberry beer. With more than 40 food vendors, live music, and a plethora of arts and crafts booths, there’s something for everyone.

This event is a charity fundraiser for nonprofits in Ventura County.

Food booths accept cash only. ATMs on site.

June 20-22

Temecula Valley Balloon, Wine and Music Festival

Lake Skinner, 37701 Warren Rd., Winchester 92596

Info temeculavalleyfestival.com/

Gazing at colorful hot air balloons floating above Temecula Valley is undeniably a big part of the charm in this annual event, but so is the chance to taste the local wines, beer and gourmet eats. The festival also features music, as well as the chance to take early-morning balloon rides.