Larry Moore | ‘Maybe I Am Hard of Hearing’

Lois, Lois, Lois. Hold the horses. Stop the presses. Hell has frozen over and pigs are winging their way through the blue skies of Valencia. Wonder of wonders, miracle of miracles, Lois Eisenberg has written yet another “I Hate Donald Trump” letter (Feb. 27).

Tell me it ain’t so. She could have saved herself a lot of typing if she just could have seen Gary McCoy’s brilliant political cartoon above her letter. In just seven words, McCoy debunks her entire letter, not that anyone puts one bit of credence to her letter in the first place.

I could leave my response at that, but I am compelled to continue. Lois, you question President Donald Trump’s cabinet. Allow me to make some side-by-side comparisons and let the readers judge.

Kamala Harris or JD Vance (VP)? Antony Blinken or Marco Rubio (State)? Merrick Garland or Pam Bondi (Attorney General)? Pete Buttigieg or Sean Duffy (Transportation)? Alejandro Mayorkas or Kristi Noem (Homeland Security)? Karine Jean-Pierre or Karoline Leavitt (Press Secretary)? It is pretty obvious who are the all-stars and the also-rans.

In 2016 Hillary Clinton called me a Deplorable. In 2024 President Joe Biden said I am a Nazi, a fascist and a racist. Now, dear Lois, in your letter, you say I am brainwashed, delusional, ugly, greedy, cruel, ignorant, arrogant, reckless, selfish and hateful. Wow! My wife of 52 years never uses those words when referring to me, although she says I’m hard of hearing.

Maybe I have been mistaking “Honey” and “Dear” for “Nazi” and “Fascist.” After all, they do sound pretty much the same.

Larry Moore

Valencia