Larry Moore | We Won’t Forget

Memo to Rep. George Whitesides: When you run for reelection, we won’t forget that you were one of the Democrats who refused to stand for anything during President Donald Trump’s address to the joint houses of Congress.

You shamed the Santa Clarita Valley, the area you claim to represent. When you were presented a slight chance of redemption, you showed your true colors and voted against censuring Rep. Al Green.

Mr. Whitesides, where is your dignity and self-respect? You should be sent packing!

Larry Moore

Valencia